BMG Launches Record Label With France's Favourite Soccer Club Olympique de Marseille

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG is proud to announce it has agreed a strategic partnership with French Ligue 1 football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) including the launch of OM Records, a new label for hip-hop, rap, and R&B.

Olympique de Marseille has the highest brand recognition of any sports team in France and has been one of the nation's favourite clubs for over 25 years. It remains the only French team to have won the Champions League and has undergone a further renaissance since its acquisition in 2016 by US businessman Frank McCourt.



OM Records will become the only major record company label to be headquartered in Marseille, France's second-biggest city, and a historic stronghold for French hip-hop and rap since the 1990s. Among others, BMG publishing clients IAM and Fonky Family have started their careers in Marseille, leading the way for the next generation of artists such as Psy 4 de la Rime, Soprano, Alonzo, and then Jul, Naps, YL, SCH, and Soso Maness.



The new partnership makes BMG the exclusive music partner for all of OM's music projects and musical activities. It also includes a licensing agreement for BMG's production music library which OM will use for all its internal and external content.



Jacques-Henri Eyraud, President Olympique de Marseille said: "Olympique de Marseille is above all a football club, but its impact goes far beyond the fields, especially among young people in Marseille. L'OM is a powerful lever to unleash the great artistic potential of this population. Marseille has been a cradle of French rap and hip-hop since the IAM collective and the links between OM and local artists have been strong for years. The launch of OM Records strengthens this link and symbolizes the club's desire to promote the unique energy that emanates from Marseille and its people all over the world."



Jon Loeffler, BMG EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, New York added: "It has been almost three years since Frank McCourt approached us about exploring a partnership between Olympique de Marseille and BMG. He recognized the natural synergies between many of the young OM football players and the music scene in Marseille. We are thrilled to have now formalized this partnership and look forward to celebrating the culture and passion of sports and music in Marseille. It is a winning combination. Allez OM!"



BMG has appointed Emilie Hauck, A&R and Project Manager OM Records, to manage the new label imprint and all other music activities with the club. Hauck is based in Marseille and reports to Sylvain Gazaignes.



Said Sylvain Gazaignes, BMG, General Manager France: "The cultural link between hip-hop and soccer is very strong, especially in a city like Marseille with such a vibrant and creative music scene. The partnership with OM offers new opportunities for established acts, emerging talents and artist collectives from Marseille, the South of France and Africa."



OM and BMG kicked-off their collaboration at the beginning of the pandemic, when OM gathered a collective of artists and MCs from Marseille under the name OM La Compo to create the charity single 'cOMbat quotidien', supported and released by BMG. All the proceeds from the song are donated to Marseille's hospitals and the most in-need in the region via the OM Foundation.



Over the years, OM and its creative team of social media experts, graphic designers, editors, and motion designers have developed a very strong presence on social networks. In 2020, OM was the first Ligue 1 club to broadcast a live match on Twitch.



