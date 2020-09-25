Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 25/09/2020

Simon Phillips Join Jazz FM's Weekend

Simon Phillips Join Jazz FM's Weekend
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Broadcaster Simon Phillips is joining Jazz FM to present the station's Weekend Breakfast sequence. Starting on Saturday 26th September, Simon will host both the Saturday and Sunday breakfast show for the UK's only national jazz, soul and blues radio station, following a successful cover stint, plus a slot on the brand's Soul Weekender event day on the August bank holiday.

Simon joins Jazz FM with a rich background in broadcast radio, having presented shows for Choice FM, Capital FM, Galaxy and Magic, but has always longed to be a Jazz FM presenter playing the music that drives his musical passion.

On joining the station, Simon says: "Joining Jazz FM is a dream come true and a coming of age for me. I'm a huge fan of the station, listening religiously, and now to be a part of the team with broadcasters who were early influences such Chris Philips, Tony Minvielle and Jeff Young is amazing. In terms of my personal journey, this is THE most important stage. I really look forward to being a part of this incredible team into the next 30 years."

The show will broadcast from 6am - 10am. The final hour on his Sunday show (from 9am) will focus on Simon's passion of Nu, Neo and Luxury Soul music before he hands over to Jeff Young at 10am. He added "We are at an incredible time for British music and I'm honoured to finally be able to contribute and once again, fly the flag for home grown music and the latest new sounds in an ever-changing musical landscape."

Jazz FM's Content Director Nick Pitts said: "As the sun sets on our 30th anniversary year of some amazing content on Jazz FM, it's great to have such a safe pair of hands take over our Weekend Breakfast show. Simon's experience in broadcasting and his total passion for our music will mean that our listeners will receive a unique start to their weekends.
"Current Weekend Breakfast show host Chris Gilvear - also our Head of Programmes - will concentrate on a new slot showcasing the new music at midnight on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday called "The Playlist", alongside his ever growing role in helping me run our truly tremendous radio station."
Simon will continue to present his daily show on Jazz FM's sister station Magic Soul.

Jazz FM is the largest commercial jazz station in the world, celebrating the complete spectrum of Jazz in all its colourful forms since 1990. Jazz FM broadcasters, producers and team are true devotees, with a deep love and understanding of their particular jazz shade, their passion is vivid, their enthusiasm infectious, sharing the finest jazz with everyone.

As the UK's only dedicated jazz broadcaster, Jazz FM is on a mission to entertain, promote and celebrate all that's great about Jazz. Involvement with national festivals and awards is part of this - setting the bar high for live performance, recognising outstanding talent and strengthening the Jazz community. No matter how people tune-in they always listen in colour.






Most read news of the week
Rock Artist Bald Man Unleashes Debut Album 'Music For The Rest Of Us'
Taylor Swift, Post Malone & Billie Eilish Among 2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominees
Chris Brown & Young Thug Release Video For 'Say You Love Me'
Tommy DeVito, One Of The Founding Members Of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From Covid-19
Seether To Release Three Classic Albums On Vinyl For The First Time On Nov. 13
French Cassettes Release 'Utah' Video
Sam DeRosa Reveals Video For '321'
OPPO Launches Reno4 Series And OPPO Enco W51 Wireless Headphones In Middle East
Limbs Debuts New Single 'I Used To Be You'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028510093688965 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how