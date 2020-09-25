SuperM's Debut Album "Super One," Is Out Today





On the intensely cathartic "One (Monster & Infinity),"



At a global press conference held ahead of the album release on



Soo-Man Lee - founder of Korea's largest entertainment company, SM Entertainment - says of the project, "It's exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel."



Paul Gitter - SVP, Marvel Licensing adds, "Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world's most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the



Additionally, with Super One,



Billboard praised the "ferocious" "Tiger Inside" while E! observed, "The K-Pop supergroup continues to come for all our throats, unleashing their titular jungle cats on this heavy-hitting track that reminds they are not to be trifled with." Rolling Stone said, "The music video matches the kinetic, aggressive energy of the song." Praising "100," Forbes said, "[SuperM] does a fantastic job of blending rapped verses into pre-choruses and other parts of the verse performed by singers, making the entire song feel like one continuous hook." Teen Vogue hailed the song as "a bombastic celebration of SuperM's electric, high-energy concept dialed up to a hundred."







Super One Tracklisting:

One (Monster & Infinity)

Infinity

Monster

Wish You Were Here

Big Chance

100

Tiger Inside

Better Days

Together At Home

Drip

Line 'Em Up

Dangerous Woman

Step Up

So Long

With You New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SuperM released their debut full-length album, Super One via SM Entertainment/Capitol Records/Universal Music, and unveiled the epic music video for their new single, "One (Monster & Infinity)." With Super One, the chart-topping K-pop supergroup delivers a supremely positive message: "We all have the power of each (One) as a special (Super) existence, so let's overcome together with the power of (One)." The album follows 2019's The 1st Mini Album 'SuperM' EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.On the intensely cathartic "One (Monster & Infinity)," SuperM encourages listeners to overcome whatever hardships they face and move on to a higher place - infinity. The powerful hybrid remix song was created by combining the songs " Infinity " and "Monster," which can also be found on the 15-track Super One. Listen to "One (Monster & Infinity)" HERE. SuperM gave "One (Monster & Infinity)" its U.S. television performance debut earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.At a global press conference held ahead of the album release on September 24, 2020, SuperM also officially announced their collaboration with Marvel Entertainment - one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a library of more than 8,000 characters. The project features a SuperM x Marvel limited edition package collection available exclusively for preorder HERE. The new initiative serves as a launch point between SME and Marvel to create future SuperM x Marvel co-branded content, products, and live fan experiences spanning the SME portfolio.Soo-Man Lee - founder of Korea's largest entertainment company, SM Entertainment - says of the project, "It's exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel."Paul Gitter - SVP, Marvel Licensing adds, "Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world's most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves."Additionally, with Super One, SuperM becomes the first K-pop group to release an album in Dolby Atmos. This immersive version of the album can be streamed on Amazon Music HD with Echo Studio, or via TIDAL HiFi with compatible Android devices, soundbars, Tvs and AVRs enabled with Dolby Atmos. The album includes previous singles "Tiger Inside" and "100." See below for track listing.Billboard praised the "ferocious" "Tiger Inside" while E! observed, "The K-Pop supergroup continues to come for all our throats, unleashing their titular jungle cats on this heavy-hitting track that reminds they are not to be trifled with." Rolling Stone said, "The music video matches the kinetic, aggressive energy of the song." Praising "100," Forbes said, "[SuperM] does a fantastic job of blending rapped verses into pre-choruses and other parts of the verse performed by singers, making the entire song feel like one continuous hook." Teen Vogue hailed the song as "a bombastic celebration of SuperM's electric, high-energy concept dialed up to a hundred." SuperM brings together seven outstanding artists: SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten. With the October 2019 release of The 1st Mini Album 'SuperM' EP, SuperM made history as the first Asian artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The EP also topped the Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Digital Album, World Album, Top Current Album, Internet Album and World Digital Song Sales charts. In early 2020, the Los Angeles Times observed, "'The Avengers of K-pop' comparisons come up often, but maybe instead think of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball 'Dream Team,' with seven-part harmonies and two-hour sets of impeccable choreography."Super One Tracklisting:One (Monster & Infinity)InfinityMonsterWish You Were HereBig Chance100Tiger InsideBetter DaysTogether At HomeDripLine 'Em UpDangerous WomanStep UpSo LongWith You



