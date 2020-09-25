Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
25/09/2020

Clare Dunn's Acoustic 'Honestly (Stripped)' EP Out Today (9.25)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clare Dunn proves she is a vocal powerhouse in country music with her 'HONESTLY (Stripped)' Acoustic EP available everywhere tomorrow, Fri., Sept. 25 via Big Yellow Dog Music. Fans can listen to hear Dunn's "descriptive lyrics and soulful belt captivate" on the new EP a day early via Sounds Like Nashville.

Featuring co-writes with Tommy Cecil (Reba, Luke Bryan) and Matt Alderman (Brett Young, Jake Owen), Brett Beavers (Dierks Bentley), Jeff Trott (Sheryl Crow, Counting Crows), Tom Hambridge (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Buddy Guy) and others, Dunn's acoustic rendition of the EP was recorded during quarantine at her family's home in Southeast Colorado.

"I can't tour," says Dunn. "So, if I can't do that, no problem -- I'll just create. I've never done a full acoustic EP. I'm excited to give all the people who've been listening to me an acoustic version of things. I know I tend to be a rocker, so it was nice to just be chill."

"Safe Haven" reminds us that we have someone to lean on when times are tough, while the blissful "Sweet Talk" paints a picture of the weak-in-the-knees effect a lover has with their words. The nostalgic "El Paso" and "Salt and Lime" both reminisce on how small moments in everyday life can vividly take us back to a fond memory. The twang-laden boot-stomper "Get There Tonight" lets its hair down for a good time, while the closing track "Honestly" puts the prima donna's back in their place.

'HONESTLY (Stripped)' Acoustic EP tracklist:
1. Safe Haven (Clare Dunn)
2. Sweet Talk (Dunn, Tommy Cecil and Matt Alderman)
3. El Paso (Dunn, Brett Beavers)
4. Salt and Lime (Dunn, Jeff Trott)
5. Get There Tonight (Dunn, Mark Holman, Mike Walker)
6. Honestly (Dunn, Tom Hambridge)

Dunn will host a virtual fundraiser for El Paso Giving Day on Thurs., Oct. 8 and perform alongside local bands to support the local holiday which benefits a number of the area's non-profit organizations. For more information, visit claredunn.com.






