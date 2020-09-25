Democracy Comes Alive Announces 50+ Artists For Virtual Music Festival Promoting Participation In Democracy





The election this November may be the most important of our lifetime, and Democracy Comes Alive aims to channel the power of music to make a critical impact on participation in democracy this year and beyond.



Powered by Nugs.TV and Plus1, the event is the latest in a virtual series from the creators of Quarantine Comes Alive and



Rather than conversations about partisan issues, discussions with guest speakers between performances will focus on the history of voting rights and examine what it took for everyone-from the original founding fathers to women, Black, indigenous, people of color, and more-to gain the Constitutionally guaranteed right to vote. Democracy Comes Alive will also provide tips and information regarding best voting practices and the most effective ways to research representatives at a national, state, and local level.



"People have fought and died, and are still fighting, for the universal right to vote in this country," says Kunj Shah, founder of Live For Live Music,



Andy Bernstein, who co-found HeadCount in 2004, understands music's power to drive meaningful social change. "This lineup features so many champions of democracy," says Bernstein. "Many of these artists have been HeadCount supporters since all the way back to 2004. And the younger acts have been championing democracy from the beginning of their careers. Right now, during this election, is when we all need to be fighting for democracy."



The event, hosted by SiriusXM's Ari Fink, will require fans to check their voter registration or make a donation to HeadCount in order to receive a streaming link for the show. Committed to promoting involvement in democracy, HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters, reaching both young people and music fans where they are to inform and empower. Since 2004, they have signed up over 600,000 voters through their work with touring musicians like



The full-day virtual event will feature all-new performances by 50 nationally-touring artists as well as discussions with guest speakers including



See below for a full list of participating artists. For more information, visit DemocracyComesAlive.com. CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION OR DONATE TO RECEIVE STREAMING LINKS



Democracy Comes Alive Performances By:

Artists:

ALO

Andy Frasco

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Big Something

Billy Strings

Bruce Hornsby

The California Honeydrops

Cris Jacobs



DAWES

Dopapod

Dumpstaphunk

Fruition

G. Love

The

Goose

Here Come The Mummies

Hiss Golden Messenger

Joey Porter (feat. Nigel Hall & Sonata Porter)

Karina Rykman

Katie Pruitt

Kim Dawson

Kitchen Dwellers



Lettuce x Motet (Members)

Maggie Rose



Melvin Seals & JGB

Michael Franti

Moon Taxi

Neal Francis

Nicki Bluhm

The New Mastersounds

The Nth Power

Phil Lesh And Friends

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven

Robert Walter

Ryan Montbleau

Shawn Colvin

Slightly Stoopid

Southern Avenue

Spafford

The String Cheese Incident (members)

The Suffers

Trampled By Turtles

Turkuaz

Umphrey's Mcgee

Warren Haynes



Speakers:

Andy Bernstein (HeadCount)

Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead)

Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers)



Jon Fishman (Phish)

Kunj Shah (Live For Live Music)

Marc Brownstein (The

Oteil Burbridge (Dead and Company)



Stefan Lessard (Dave Matthews Band)



Host:

Ari Fink (SiriusXM) Tune in starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 3rd and visit democracycomesalive.com to secure your spot at the show! For updates, follow Democracy Comes Alive on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and RSVP to the Facebook Event page. Those who check their voter registration status or make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream the event on the day of the show, Saturday, October 3rd. More about PLUS1:



PLUS1 is a leading non-profit organization that mobilizes cultural leaders and their fans to bring visibility, awareness and funding for social and environmental justice. To date, they have engaged over 150 artists and festivals, including Arcade Fire, Beck, Cage The Elephant, The Revivalists, Macklemore, One Republic, St. Vincent, Chrvches, Flume, Zedd, Lykke Li, and The National, unlocked $9 Million for 250 spectacularly effective organizations, and catalyzed millions of fans to take action - registering to vote, volunteering locally, advocating for change with local representatives, and directly funding highly effective and worthy organizations.

