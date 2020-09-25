Stream 'Taxi Cab Confessions' From The Twilite Tone





With his solo debut, Tone wants to show the world the real Anthony Khan. He says: "The Clearing is a space and place of being free. We need to clear the debris from the desk and see the mahogany wood, so we can do the work. I don't just want to talk, I want to do the work." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hip-hop meets a house groove for the new uplifting single "Taxi Cab Confessions" by The Twilite Tone. The track comes from his forthcoming debut album The Clearing, out October 9th on Stones Throw.The Twilite Tone says: "This song scores the journey of a 'passenger' leaving a place that is not in alignment with what he or she really wants in life...it gives them the space to express themselves authentically allowing them to continue to head 'uptown' - a metaphor for their higher self and ultimately, their place of clarity."For his debut album The Clearing, Tone showcases a sound that he describes as "trans-genre" - a mixture of house, electronic funk, and instrumental hip-hop that continues Stones Throw's beatmaker legacy - informed by the musical history and spirit of his home town. Tone explains, it was "the evolution of the Chicago dance music scene, as well as the evolution of underground hip-hop here, that pushed me to seek, find and ultimately create the perfect beats, rhymes, style and life around who I am authentically," he says. Though Chicago is "often segregated geographically and mentally, it still finds a way to be harmonious, making it a special place to be."Tone first linked up with Common in the '80s, as DJ for him and No I.D. and co-produced much of Common's debut album Can I Borrow A Dollar. He went on to contribute production to several major records, including Gorillaz's Humanz, the hit single " Mercy " from Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music: Cruel Summer, and John Legend's Love in the Future, for which he received three Grammy Award nominations.With his solo debut, Tone wants to show the world the real Anthony Khan. He says: "The Clearing is a space and place of being free. We need to clear the debris from the desk and see the mahogany wood, so we can do the work. I don't just want to talk, I want to do the work."



