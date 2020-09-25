Didirri Anticipated New EP Out Tomorrow



Tomorrow, alternative singer and songwriter Didirri releases his anticipated sophomore EP.

Sold For Sale, captivating audiences around the globe with his magnetic charisma and honest approach to songwriting.



Didirri Peters grew up in the coastal Australian countryside. Taking his writing cues from family, philosophers, comedians, friends and lovers, he reveals himself using words and music with unparalleled openness. His critically acclaimed debut EP Measurements (2018) collected over 31 million combined streams and led to Didirri playing such renowned festivals as the UK's The Great Escape and Latitude Festivals,Australia's Splendour In The Grass and Barcelona's Primavera Sound. He toured the US and UK twice in under six months. He shared the stage with such acts as Vance Joy,



Partially recorded in a house in the isolated and concentrated rural idyll of Johanna (Australia's south-west coast), partially recorded at the iconic Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles, and partially recorded via sound files and video calls with musicians scattered all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, the EP's recording spans the globe. It's because of this that Sold for Sale is as much a physical and metaphorical journey for the artist as it is a sonic journey for the listener.



For the first three songs on Sold For Sale ("Sold For Sale," "The Critic," and "Loose Belt Drive"), Didirri teamed up with legendary producer Joe Chiccarelli (Rufus Wainwright, Young The Giant, Vance Joy, and countless others), while the back end of Sold For Sale was produced by Dann Hume (Courtney Barnett, Troye Sivan).



