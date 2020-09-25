Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25/09/2020

Rising Star Jack Rose Channels Annie Lenox In New R&B Track

Rising Star Jack Rose Channels Annie Lenox In New R&B Track
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Jack Rose is aiming to once again enjoy worldwide chart success with his brand-new single, "Better On My Own", a track which looks to cement him as one of the brightest young talents on the UK music scene. Already at this early stage, Jack Rose is being championed and hailed in the media as beingthe UK's equivalent of a young Justin Timberlake with his proven all-round singer-songwriter
and acting skills coupled in with his easy on the eye looks and a pure likability factor. A young raw talent and hardworking performer, Jack has clocked up over 250 live shows and has built up a huge loyal following on social media. His stunning new single, "Better On My Own", a collaboration with Northeast based production duo, SK, is based on a real-life relationship experience and features the unmistakable hook line of Annie Lennox's iconic song, "No More I Love You's".

The positive, yet subliminal message of the song is that there are times in life when we all need to walk away from a toxic relationship for the good of our own mental health and although you may not realise at that moment in your life, in time you'll heal and be better on your own.

The new single, backed by a host of name top remixes (Billy Da Kid, Dots Per Inch, Morlando and more) looks set to eclipse his last hit European single and firmly establish Jack as one of the hottest, freshest new talents on the block.

Jack Rose aka JCK is an 18-year-old singer songwriter and TV presenter from Ashford, Kent in the UK. Jack has toured with the legendary Faith Evans on her UK tour, supported Tinchy Stryder, Shane Lynch (Boyzone), Dane Bowers (Another Level), Abz Love (Five) Ben Ofoedu (Phats And Small), Rozalla, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten) and Beverley Knight and regularly performs all over the UK.

Jack is also the host of Amazon TV series Ghost Hunting with Jack Rose where he explores haunted sites across the UK with host of celebrity guests. Former guests have included: Love Island's Georgia Harrison; award-winning actress Tina Malone; Big Brother's Jeremy McConnell; Simon Britton; Paul Danan and stars from TV's Gogglebox, to name but a few.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackjohnrose/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackRoseReal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackrosereal/
Website: www.jackroseonline.co.uk
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JackRoseReal/






Most read news of the week
Cash And Other Prizes Announced For The 2021 Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards And Last Call To Register!
BMG Songwriters Nominated For 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Yamaha YDS-150 Digital Saxophone Provides An Engaging Playing Experience For Musicians Of All Ages And Levels
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Drops Sultry New Single "Homies" Today
Richard Spitzer Announces 'Cry Wolf' EP
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Andrekza Releases Debut Single And Video 'Te'
Brandy Clark's 'Same Devil' Debuts Today
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Reschedules For 2022




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0218639 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011470317840576 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how