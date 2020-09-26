T.I. Announces His New Album 'The Libra,' With The 'Ring' Video Ft. Young Thug

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) T.I. celebrated his 40th birthday by announcing a new album and releasing a video for his latest single on Friday (September 25). Also, the Grand Hustle chief has announced his 11th solo studio album The Libra, which stands for The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta. It is heralded by the first single "Ring" featuring Young Thug, for which he also dropped a video.



The self-directed clip, which premiered on a billboard in Times Square, stars Tip as a therapist. Thugger plays his patient, who embraces the "chaos and confusion" in his life. Tip then snaps his fingers before the duo is surrounded by beautiful women and luxury cars on the vibrant set of their video, which features a cameo from Gunna.



The Libra marks T.I.'s first album in two years. His last project, 2018's Dime Trap, debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

The soon-to-be grandfather is celebrating his 40th birthday today. "Dis Young Wild&Reckless Ni66a made it to 40‼️" he said while reflecting on the milestone.



