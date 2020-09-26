Justin Moore Releases 17-Track 'Live At The Ryman' Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum selling country singer Justin Moore
captures the excitement of his headlining show at Nashville's Mother Church of Country Music
on 'Live at the Ryman,' a 17-track album available today, Fri., Sept. 25 via The Valory Music
Co.
Moore transports his fans back to a time of live music and high-energy performances -- all recorded during his 2018 sold out show at the Ryman Auditorium. Guests include Chris Janson, David
Lee Murphy and Ricky Skaggs and The Whites, and songs range from Moore's nine No. 1 hits to a classic Waylon
Jennings cover and more. Listen here: JustinMoore.lnk.to/LivePR
Season two of The Justin Moore
podcast launched last week after a wildly successful first season featuring Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, and many others. Moore is slated to headline Lynchburg Music
Fest on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, and fans can tune-in to Good Morning Football on the NFL Network this Friday (9.25) at 8:15 AM CT/9:15 AM ET to hear Moore chat all things football this season. For more information on Moore, visit justinmooremusic.com.
'Live At The Ryman' tracklist:
1. Hank It
2. Backwoods
3. Flyin' Down A Back Road
4. You Look Like I Need A Drink
5. Somebody Else Will
6. Bait A Hook
7. Kinda Don't Care
8. Til My Last Day
9. If Heaven
Wasn't So Far Away
10. Lettin' The Night Roll
11. Bed of My Chevy
12. Country State
of Mind (feat. Chris Janson)
13. I Ain't Living Long Like This (feat. David
Lee Murphy)
14. Honey
(Open That Door) (feat. Ricky Skaggs and The Whites)
15. Small Town USA
16. I Could Kick Your Ass
17. Point At You