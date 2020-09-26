Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 26/09/2020

Diana Krall Releases 'This Dream Of You,' New Album Available Worldwide Now

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diana Krall releases her new album, This Dream Of You, on Verve Records/Universal Music. It also sees the worldwide premiere of "Autumn In New York," a cinematic ode to the city, directed by Diana's long-time collaborator and friend Mark Seliger offering a visual compliment to Krall's loving and hopeful performance of the song.
This video will also aim to raise awareness for New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in New York City (www.newyorkcares.org).

This album is a loving conclusion of Diana's 25-year working relationship with Tommy LiPuma. Shortly before LiPuma's passing in 2017, the producer and artist discussed the abundance of great music recorded at their last sessions together. LiPuma was adamant that this music should be completed and issued. Krall and engineer, Al Schmitt have therefore mixed and sequenced the album for this 2020 release and as such honor their great and much-missed friend.

This Dream Of You - Tracklist:
But Beautiful
That's All
Autumn In New York
Almost Like Being In Love
More Than You Know
Just You, Just Me
There's No You
Don't Smoke In Bed
This Dream Of You
I Wished On The Moon
How Deep Is The Ocean
Singing In The Rain






Most read news of the week
Yamaha YDS-150 Digital Saxophone Provides An Engaging Playing Experience For Musicians Of All Ages And Levels
Richard Spitzer Announces 'Cry Wolf' EP
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Andrekza Releases Debut Single And Video 'Te'
Brandy Clark's 'Same Devil' Debuts Today
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Reschedules For 2022
Noah Haidu's 'Doctone' Out Next Month
The Staple Singers' 'Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection' Now Available For Pre-order
Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001751184463501 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how