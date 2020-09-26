Diana Krall Releases 'This Dream Of You,' New Album Available Worldwide Now

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Diana Krall releases her new album, This Dream
Of You, on Verve
Records/Universal Music. It also sees the worldwide premiere of "Autumn In New York," a cinematic ode to the city, directed by Diana's long-time collaborator and friend Mark Seliger offering a visual compliment to Krall's loving and hopeful performance of the song.
This video will also aim to raise awareness for New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in New York City (www.newyorkcares.org).
This album is a loving conclusion of Diana's 25-year working relationship with Tommy LiPuma. Shortly before LiPuma's passing in 2017, the producer and artist discussed the abundance of great music recorded at their last sessions together. LiPuma was adamant that this music should be completed and issued. Krall and engineer, Al Schmitt have therefore mixed and sequenced the album for this 2020 release and as such honor their great and much-missed friend.
This Dream
Of You - Tracklist:
But Beautiful
That's All
Autumn In New York
Almost
Like Being In Love
More Than You Know
Just You, Just Me
There's No You
Don't Smoke In Bed
This Dream
Of You
I Wished On The Moon
How Deep Is The Ocean
Singing In The Rain