Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition

This summer, Wayne celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Free Weezy Album (FWA) by dropping the project on all digital streaming platforms. He also recently released the fan-favorite, critically acclaimed No Ceilings mixtape on all digital streaming platforms.



Tha Carter V

Life Of Mr. Carter

Holy

More To The Story (feat. Raekwon)

Scottie

F Him Good

Siri (feat. 2 Chainz)

Lost

In This House (feat. Gucci Mane)

What About Me (feat. Post Malone)

Hasta La Vista

I Love You Dwayne

Don't Cry (feat. XXXTENTACION)

Dedicate

Uproar

Let It Fly (feat.

Can't Be Broken

Dark Side Of The Moon (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

What About Me (feat. Sosamann)

Open Letter

Famous (Feat. Reginae Carter)

Problems

Dope Ni**az (feat. Snoop Dogg)

Hittas

Took His Time

Open Safe

Start This Sh*t Off Right (feat.

Demon

Mess

Dope New Gospel (feat. Nivea)

Perfect Strangers

Used 2

Let It All Work Out







With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of his 38th birthday on Sunday, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne is celebrating with the release of Tha Carter V Deluxe Edition. Released via Young Money Records/Republic Records/Universal Music, the deluxe version adds seven new, unreleased tracks and three previously released stand-alones for this 33-song edition which includes new contributions from Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Post Malone. Originally released in 2018, this 12th studio album gave Lil Wayne his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and third-largest streaming week ever behind Drake and Post Malone.Tha Carter V Deluxe Edition adds to Wayne's 2020 hot-streak. Kicking off the year with the release of Funeral, Wayne earned his fifth No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart - joining Tha Carter V (2018), Tha Carter IV (2011), I Am Not a Human Being (2010) and Tha Carter III (2008). During the height of quarantine, Wayne showcased his undeniable talent as a host with the launch of the highly successful- Young Money Radio - on Apple Music (revisit the first season HERE), which featured an all-star lineup of guests including Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Dr. Anthony Fauci , Kevin Hart and many more.This summer, Wayne celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Free Weezy Album (FWA) by dropping the project on all digital streaming platforms. He also recently released the fan-favorite, critically acclaimed No Ceilings mixtape on all digital streaming platforms.Tha Carter V Deluxe Edition - Tracklist:Life Of Mr. CarterHolyMore To The Story (feat. Raekwon)ScottieF Him GoodSiri (feat. 2 Chainz)LostIn This House (feat. Gucci Mane)What About Me (feat. Post Malone)Hasta La VistaI Love You DwayneDon't Cry (feat. XXXTENTACION)DedicateUproarLet It Fly (feat. Travis Scott)Can't Be BrokenDark Side Of The Moon (feat. Nicki Minaj)Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar)What About Me (feat. Sosamann)Open LetterFamous (Feat. Reginae Carter)ProblemsDope Ni**az (feat. Snoop Dogg)HittasTook His TimeOpen SafeStart This Sh*t Off Right (feat. Ashanti & Mack Maine)DemonMessDope New Gospel (feat. Nivea)Perfect StrangersUsed 2Let It All Work Out Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100," logging a staggering 109 entries.With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.



