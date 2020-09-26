OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Interscope Records/Universal Music
announces the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney+ original movie,Clouds, from Director
Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. The soundtrack is due out on October 16th coinciding with the premiere of the movie on Disney+, and will include music by OneRepublic, renforshort and stars of the movie, Sabrina Carpenter
and Fin Argus. The soundtrack will also include songs from the real Zach Sobiech
and Sammy Brown who inspired the story for the movie. Today, OneRepublic
releases the lead single off of the soundtrack entitled "Wild Life
" along with the lyric video. "Wild Life
" is available now at all digital retail providers.
Inspired by an incredible true story, "Clouds
" is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech
(Fin Argus) is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach's limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach's mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura
(Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music. "Clouds
" debuts exclusively on Disney+ on October 16, 2020.
Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets
" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic
released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. During the spring of 2019, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons and "Connection
" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. OneRepublic
has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's new singles, "Rescue Me," "Somebody To Love
", "Wanted
", and "Didn't I
", are out now.