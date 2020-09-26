Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 26/09/2020

Myles Erlick Releases Two-Pack Featuring New Single "Mayday" And Bonus Track "Like You Do" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the heat of his recently released single "Sweat", Myles Erlick delivers more music to his fans with a new two-pack out now via 21 Entertainment / Universal Music. It includes "Mayday" an up-beat ballad and the dance track "Like You Do".
"I'm not gonna deny it, both songs evolved at a time where I found myself deeply in love," says Erlick. "'Mayday' is about the questioning and self-inquiry that comes with that when you first realize you don't have control of your feelings, and 'Like You Do' is about surrendering to it and just receiving it."

The new two-pack follows "Sweat" - which Myles released earlier this summer. "Fitness has always been a big part of my life, and the track has such a strong back beat that it just makes you want to move," said Myles in the behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Sweat" where he showed his home studio. It was in the same studio where Myles recorded the new two-pack. "I've always worked from home when it comes to my music and this crazy time was kind of a blessing in disguise for me to focus on what I love most. I've been using the downtime and extra brain space to channel my creativity."

Erlick initially gained recognition as the title star Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical on Broadway and next as a series regular playing Noah on world-wide hit television series The Next Step. He then caught the eye of director Steven Spielberg and was cast as an ensemble lead role in the upcoming remake of West Side Story. This role of a lifetime couldn't stop the grind, "it was a good opportunity to help inspire and perfect my craft," says Erlick. "If I wasn't on set or rehearsing, then I was in the recording studio."

Myles Erlick is a Canadian singer/songwriter, music producer, actor and dancer. Making his professional debut at 11, starring in Billy Elliot: The Musical on Broadway, the quadruple threat has since featured in the Disney series, The Next Step, and is set to take centre stage in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story.
But from the moment his grandmother first taught the young Erlick to play classical piano, it's been a love and appreciation for music that captured his heart.

With his 2017 single, "Serious," (over 1.2 million views on YouTube) the budding artist proved his musical chops were as tight as his dance moves. A debut album, "ME," soon followed, charting on iTunes' Top 100 global pop albums.

It was around this time that he caught the eye of uber-director Steven Spielberg, who cast the heartthrob as an ensemble lead Jet in his upcoming remake of the classic musical, West Side Story.

In typical fashion, not even a role of a lifetime could stop the budding artist's grind: if he wasn't on set or rehearsing, Erlick was in the recording studio, perfecting his craft. The first result from this furtive creative period is "Sweat." A blood-pumping banger, the track is the genesis of a sonic and visual evolution; the debut of what Erlick calls "Myles 2.0." Inspired by Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson, this new era will surprise and delight fans with crisp production, impressive choreography and raw physicality.






