Anna Sofia Reveals Spellbinding Broken Perfection Garage Session EP





Today, Anna



At just 17, the Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has won critical acclaim, millions of streams and legions of dedicated fans for one simple reason: she's being herself. Her music is not the result of focus groups, marketing or following trends. There's no hindsight and no lecturing. She's just an artist living in the moment, reflecting life back to the same people coming of age and navigating the drama of becoming an adult - with sophisticated but immediate indie meets R&B bangers that are totally free of pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience.



While determined to reach as many people as possible, Anna New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian 17 year old rising singer-songwriter Anna Sofia has cemented herself as an artist to watch for this year and beyond, gaining acclaim from the likes of Wonderland, IDOLATOR, American Songwriter, CLASH and more for stellar indie-pop showcase, Broken Perfection.Today, Anna Sofia continues to showcases her otherworldly ability with the reveal of the Broken Perfection Garage Session, a wonderful stripped back version of the Jeff Hazin produced EP.At just 17, the Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has won critical acclaim, millions of streams and legions of dedicated fans for one simple reason: she's being herself. Her music is not the result of focus groups, marketing or following trends. There's no hindsight and no lecturing. She's just an artist living in the moment, reflecting life back to the same people coming of age and navigating the drama of becoming an adult - with sophisticated but immediate indie meets R&B bangers that are totally free of pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience.While determined to reach as many people as possible, Anna Sofia has no manifesto or mission statement - just to stay true and speak to others. "I don't have a message. It's just real life," she admits. "One day, I hope to fill stadiums all over the world. I want to have fans everywhere and have some way of helping them or guiding them through my music. My confidence comes from being myself and connecting with people." Look out for more from Anna Sofia very soon.



