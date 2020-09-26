Fletcher Premieres New Single & Video "Bitter" Ft. Trevor Daniel Produced By Kito





"FLETCHER is serving the relatable realness she's once been searching for." - Wonderland. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, FLETCHER shares her new single "Bitter," a collaboration with Billboard charting artist Trevor Daniel, produced by DJ/producer Kito (Diplo, Empress Of, Aluna George). Released via Capitol Records, the single reimagines a standout track from FLETCHER's acclaimed new EP THE S(EX) TAPES which was "leaked" just two weeks ago hitting No. 1 on iTunes across all genres.With over 30 million global streams to date, "Bitter" centers on FLETCHER's sharply detailed lyrics and mesmerizing vocals and is intensely amplified with the addition of Trevor Daniel, Houston-based singer/songwriter known for his multi-platinum smash " Falling " and recent single "Past Life" with Selena Gomez.In a breakthrough for FLETCHER, "Bitter" marks the first time she's ever collaborated with a male artist, a decision that goes hand-in-hand with her belief in using her creative output as a means of exploring both herself, her sexuality and the world around her."Trevor and I slid into each other's dms about being fans of one another. He's such a visionary artist and I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with him. Trevor was able to bring a whole new perspective to the song and I guess we're both still 'Bitter' about our exes," says FLETCHER. "Throughout the video I wanted to explore the themes of masculine and feminine energy in terms of self-discovery. It is about the fear of knowing you need to go out and explore the world and your relationship with yourself, but being afraid that your person will find somebody new in the process. I've never understood the saying 'if you love something, let it go' until now. That's life though. It's petty, it's 'Bitter,' it's true and sometimes the truth has to hurt."FLETCHER continues to create diverse and inclusive spaces for creation with the video being written, produced, directed (Brooke James) and edited by a crew of women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The cinematic visual finds FLETCHER in a control room replaying surveillance camera footage of strangers in a hotel who are unaware of their voyeur. Daniel co-stars in the video for "Bitter," alongside FLETCHER and model/artist Mads Paige. Each of the three characters in the "Bitter" video are seen as their stories overlap while on their own individual journey of exploration, identity, loss and healing. Though loosely inspired by cult classic erotic thriller Sliver, FLETCHER flips the gender script adding a whole new layer of sexual representation, rawness and intrigue to the song's narrative of emotional recovery and sexual exploration.An unfiltered look into FLETCHER's world, THE S(EX) TAPES is a collection of magnetic and moody pop songs about feeling like you've found your forever person before you find yourself and, as a result, needing to uncover the parts of you that remain unknown. Since arriving in September, the EP has earned critical acclaim from outlets like NYLON, who praised THE S(EX) TAPES as "perfectly messy pop,") SPIN, who noted "there aren't any rules when it comes to FLETCHER's music," PAPER, who deemed THE S(EX) TAPES "bawdy and brilliant, a welcome injection of chaos and funk into the pop landscape,"and many more. Executive-produced by Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), THE S(EX) TAPES was co-written by FLETCHER and her "babe gang" of female songwriters, including Caroline Ailin and Emily Warren (Dua Lipa), Mozella (Miley Cyrus, Rihanna), Jennifer Decilveo (Melanie Martinez), Ilsey Juber and more.Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, V Magazine, Nylon, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, The Guardian and more, FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and unforgettably candid storytelling. After graduating from NYU's famed Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music, FLETCHER carved out a distinct space for herself in pop music, and in 2019 released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me via Capitol Records. The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years, and garnered FLETCHER a nomination for iHeartRadio's Best New Pop Artist. Over the years, FLETCHER has sold out several headline tours and landed impressive slots at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and other major festivals.From learning to produce beats in his bedroom to attracting hitmaking heavyweights with his artful hybrid of electro-R&B and balladic pop, Houston-based singer/songwriter Trevor Daniel rode his own singular wave to the forefront of the pop scene. When Hurricane Harvey devastated his city, a then-22-year-old Daniel was forced to evacuate his family home with just music equipment in tow — returning later to find the house flooded in chest-deep water. Within a week, he had quit his day job at a men's suits store, newly determined to pursue music full-time. Almost a year after the release of his debut EP Homesick, the 25-year-old reached #1 on the US Viral 50 and at U.S pop radio with the project's first single " Falling " — eventually earning double-platinum certification from the RIAA. Now promoting his major-label debut Nicotine (Alamo/Interscope Records), Daniel is seeking to solidify his position as a mainstay musicmaker.For Astralwerks artist, Kito, the joy of music has always been about finding a way to introduce the world to sounds it's never heard before. Coming up as a DJ in Australia's dance music underground, she'd dive into the internet in search of forgotten bangers and ecstatic new gems, doggedly searching for anything that felt fresh. "It was about finding an undiscovered thing," she says. "I still find that really exciting." That's clear to anyone who tunes into the producer's technicolor tracks, where rich vocals swirl with wild percussion, every synth tone is unexpected, and each new song is, well, like nothing you've ever heard before. Her career, too, has been powered by unpredictable twists and turns. Just as she's moved across the globe — Perth to London to Los Angeles — Kito's found homes at tastemaking electronic labels along the way: Busy P's Ed Banger Records, Diplo's Mad Decent, and the venerable Astralwerks. She's also remixed Beyoncé, been sampled by Big Boi, produced an array of artists (Jorja Smith, Mabel, Banks), and populated her prismatic 2018 solo EP, Haani, with genre-hopping guests spanning Broods to Trinidad James to Hudson Mohawke. Her most recent collaborations with Empress Of ("Wild Girl") and Alunageorge ("Alone With You") shed light on Kito's approach to futurist pop: Dipping into left-field sound palettes, she infuses otherwise satisfyingly simple tracks with complex emotions, creating dance cuts for listeners who are down to cry in the club. Kito's most recent collaboration with labelmate ZHU (" Follow ") pays tribute to house music, with Jeremih's infectious melodies over anthemic chords and a beat that forces you to get up and move.WHAT THE PRESS HAS TO SAY ABOUT FLETCHER…"One of the most exciting female artists to emerge in pop" - PAPER"You won't find much better songwriting than FLETCHER's" - GQ"FLETCHER's honest look at her own mistakes feel universal, with soaring pop chords that she sings with both melancholy and warmth." - TIME"(FLETCHER) set out to write, and sing, her own narrative - one that is inclusive, relatable, and non-conformist." - Interview"FLETCHER is serving the relatable realness she's once been searching for." - Wonderland.



