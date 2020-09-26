Carrie Underwood's My Gift Available Today



My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several originals. Two of the new original songs are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator



Yesterday, Carrie appeared on NBC's TODAY to discuss My Gift as well as her historic ACM win and how she's spending time with family this year. Carrie also shared that with the release of My Gift, she helped celebrate the season of giving through her C.A.T.S. Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation). She recently donated $100,000 worth of Chromebooks and other supplies to the students in her hometown Checotah, Oklahoma school system (K-12) to help during the pandemic, and has set up a website for fans to share their own stories about acts of kindness as well as examples of how we can all inspire others by paying it forward. Go to umgn.us/SeasonOfGiving for more information.



Carrie is also set to star in an all-new holiday special, which will be available exclusively on HBO Max. She will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from My Gift. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season.

Fans can purchase new merchandise bundles in the Official My Gift store. My Gift is set to be released on vinyl October 30.



My Gift - Track List:

Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood,



Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood,

Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens aka John Legend, Toby Gad)

O Holy Night (Traditional)

Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

Have Yourself A Merry

Away In A Manger (Traditional)

Silent Night (Traditional)



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood, releases her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, today.My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several originals. Two of the new original songs are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," " Something In The Water "), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. In addition to a very special appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me").Yesterday, Carrie appeared on NBC's TODAY to discuss My Gift as well as her historic ACM win and how she's spending time with family this year. Carrie also shared that with the release of My Gift, she helped celebrate the season of giving through her C.A.T.S. Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation). She recently donated $100,000 worth of Chromebooks and other supplies to the students in her hometown Checotah, Oklahoma school system (K-12) to help during the pandemic, and has set up a website for fans to share their own stories about acts of kindness as well as examples of how we can all inspire others by paying it forward. Go to umgn.us/SeasonOfGiving for more information.Carrie is also set to star in an all-new holiday special, which will be available exclusively on HBO Max. She will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from My Gift. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season.Fans can purchase new merchandise bundles in the Official My Gift store. My Gift is set to be released on vinyl October 30.My Gift - Track List:Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens aka John Legend, Toby Gad)O Holy Night (Traditional)Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)Away In A Manger (Traditional)Silent Night (Traditional) Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. All seven of her albums, including her Greatest Hits album, have been certified platinum or multi-platinum, and she has sold more than 64 million records worldwide. She has also recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, and continues to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Carrie starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. This past November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Apple Music recently announced Underwood's own monthly radio show, which she hosts and produces and premiered on the newly launched Apple Music Country. Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018, Cry Pretty, which has been certified Platinum and marks the first time she has co-produced her own album. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 20 CMT Awards where she holds the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



