Canadian Songstress Blaise Moore Unveils "Best Next Ex" New Single Out Now





"Best Next Ex" captures the signature emotional depth and honesty woven throughout Moore's music, possessing an incisive ability to wind its way into the hearts and minds of listeners. The infectious electronica and the accompanying trance-like rhythms, combined with the soulful and complex vocals of Moore herself - sometimes plaintive, other times fierce - mark her as an artist who has so much more to say, about so many other aspects of life.



On the new single, Moore says: "After the release of Laurence, I moved from Toronto to LA for a fresh start after feeling creatively stagnant and to immerse myself in new experiences. I was by myself, in a new place, meeting and working with new people and feeling a lot of pressure to make new music that would exceed my past work. All of those emotions paired with other life events had me in a bad place emotionally, which ensued a heavy writer's block and self-sabotaging behaviour. I didn't have anything to write about other than the dark thoughts I was experiencing.

I'm really grateful for that whole experience in a way. It taught me a lot about myself as a person and an artist. I'm inspired again and finally without writer's block. Going head-first into this new music with a new attitude, feeling excited and hungry I've ever been."



Prior to the release of "Best Next Ex", Blaise Moore released the 2017 seven-song EP on Interscope Records to critical acclaim, named for the object of her artistic invective, Laurence. The EP was steeped in the raw, bitter, revelatory spirit of a person scorned, but also captured the overall theme of a person who is aware that in many instances, is the author of her own misfortune when it comes to relationships.

The release of "Best Next Ex" signals Moore's perpetual growth as a world-class artist, ever evolving and voicing her lived truth through captivating rhythms and emotionally raw lyrics. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto native and UK-based singer/songwriter Blaise Moore surprises fans with the release of "Best Next Ex" her brand new single out today via 21 Entertainment/Universal Music. Produced and co-written by Jon Levine (Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Drake), Midi Jones (Kiesza, Matt and Kim), and Sebastian Cole (Alicia Keys, Fifth Harmony), "Best Next Ex" tells a story of a relationship destined for failure, but with the passion and chemistry that will never be repeated. "I could be your best next ex ever, what are you scared of?" - sings Moore, as she chides her love interest, while ironically foreshadowing their destined demise."Best Next Ex" captures the signature emotional depth and honesty woven throughout Moore's music, possessing an incisive ability to wind its way into the hearts and minds of listeners. The infectious electronica and the accompanying trance-like rhythms, combined with the soulful and complex vocals of Moore herself - sometimes plaintive, other times fierce - mark her as an artist who has so much more to say, about so many other aspects of life.On the new single, Moore says: "After the release of Laurence, I moved from Toronto to LA for a fresh start after feeling creatively stagnant and to immerse myself in new experiences. I was by myself, in a new place, meeting and working with new people and feeling a lot of pressure to make new music that would exceed my past work. All of those emotions paired with other life events had me in a bad place emotionally, which ensued a heavy writer's block and self-sabotaging behaviour. I didn't have anything to write about other than the dark thoughts I was experiencing.I'm really grateful for that whole experience in a way. It taught me a lot about myself as a person and an artist. I'm inspired again and finally without writer's block. Going head-first into this new music with a new attitude, feeling excited and hungry I've ever been."Prior to the release of "Best Next Ex", Blaise Moore released the 2017 seven-song EP on Interscope Records to critical acclaim, named for the object of her artistic invective, Laurence. The EP was steeped in the raw, bitter, revelatory spirit of a person scorned, but also captured the overall theme of a person who is aware that in many instances, is the author of her own misfortune when it comes to relationships.The release of "Best Next Ex" signals Moore's perpetual growth as a world-class artist, ever evolving and voicing her lived truth through captivating rhythms and emotionally raw lyrics.



