Check Out Official Music Video For Song "Dead Souls" Featuring Vocals By Wayne Static





"This song has become one of my favorite tracks on the record. We had no intention on doing a video for it initially, but it came out so good, we had to do it. I'm so grateful to Al Jourgensen for singing on the track with Wayne. Ministry was a big influence on us, and I know Wayne would've been just as stoked as I am to have Al sing on one of our records. I think the video fits the song really well. It's dark, creepy, with just a touch of humor." - TONY CAMPOS

Project Regeneration Vol 1 debuted at #2 on Billboards Current Rock Albums chart, missing #1 by less than 500 units. The album has been widely praised by fans and critics. Loudwire called the album "one of the best releases of their career", Consequence of Sound said it is "hard-hitting, gritty, industrial metal at its finest" and legendary writer Dom



The first pressing, limited edition vinyl has sold out and the 2nd limited edition pressing is now available for pre-order along with merch and other formats at https://static-x.com.



Track List:

1. Regeneration

2.Hollow (Project Regeneration)

3. Worth Dyin For

4. Terminator Oscillator

5. All These Years

6. Accelerate

7. Bring You Down (Project Regeneration)

8. My Destruction

9. Something of My Own (Project Regeneration)

10. Otsego Placebo

11. Follow

12. Dead Souls



Early Praise for PROJECT REGENERATION VOL. 1:

"One of the best releases of their career" - Loudwire



"Every track is hard hitting, gritty, industrial metal at its finest. Considering that Project Regeneration Vol. 1 was pieced together from demos, it really is a commendable effort. What could seem like a cash grab is far from it. The album is a fully fleshed collection that properly cements Wayne's legacy." - Consequence of Sound



"The signature sound of that metallic, disco thumping, modern metal 1-2 punchy dance beat is well placed in almost every track on here, it really is the best of what



"There are absolutely no negative views about this album. It's a masterpiece, every single track we've listened to, we've been headbanging, singing along and just imagining what it would be like to witness this madness live on stage." - Rock Lifestyle UK



"Static-X has proved regeneration is not only possible, but thrilling and monumental." - Brutal Planet Magazine



"A presentation that is without argument, a work that kicks off the second half of 2020 on a high note for the hard rock and metal community. One of the year's top new hard rock/metal albums overall." - Phil's Picks



"A must have for fans new and old." - Metal Anarchy



"'Hollow', 'Terminator Oscillator' and 'All These Years' deserve to be placed in any playlist of the Californians and this is no small feat." - -CORE



"As electric as it is emotional. "Project Regeneration Vol. 1" undoubtedly carries the essence of a true



"A triumphant middle finger from the great ether. There are no weak tracks at all." - 8/10 -



"The band did an excellent job of combining old and new into a compelling album." - 3.5/5 -



"Static-X new album, Project Regeneration Vol 1. , is nothing short of amazing." -



"Despite the fact this record sounds extremely novel, perching itself in the sonic vacuum of the early 00s, it's acutely fleshed out, cohesive and more importantly, ferociously fun." - 3.7/5 -



