Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Texas has a long and proud history of heavy metal artists. Whether it be the titans of Pantera, the cult stars like Rigor Mortis and King's X or modern favourites like Power Trip and Oceans Of Slumber, there's always something going on in the Lone Star State. Another band breaking down barriers and bearing the metal flag hails from the great city of Austin, namely; Hinayana.



With a sound as progressive as it is brutal, Hinayana has been challenging both listeners and themselves since forming in 2014 and releasing their debut album, "Order Divine" in 2018. Now in 2020, the future could well be very bright for quintet, something ironic given some of their lyrical content. They've just signed with Austrian label Napalm Records and last month, released one hell of an EP in "Death Of The Cosmic." To find out more about the band, the music and more, I caught up with frontman Casey Hurd this week.



