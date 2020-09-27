Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/09/2020

Bon Iver Performs '22 (Over S∞∞n)' For Wisconsin

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eaux Claires Festival in partnership with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee announced earlier this week For Wisconsin, a voting initiative with you/the people of Wisconsin. Over the next few short weeks, For Wisconsin will be sharing images, songs, conversations, surprise moments, a crazy broken down and built back up van (!), secret "visits" - some online and some in person - each individual moment will be created For Wisconsin. Today that moment is a live performance of Bon Iver's "22 (Over S∞∞n)" off his 2016 album 22, A Million. You can watch it now via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series.

A host of other Wisconsinites have already contributed their voices to speak on the importance of voting, from a conversation with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody and Bill Hogseth of Wisconsin Farmers Union to the vice chairman of Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, Brandon Yellowbird Stevens. DON'T miss Bryant Wapoose of the Menominee Nation performing a powerful original composition For Wisconsin. All can be heard now at eauxclaires.com.

For Wisconsin also announced the first in a series of "A Visit with Vernon" contests, where we invite the public to nominate someone close to them who's on the fence about voting and why we should select you and this person for this unique experience. The most compelling submission will be selected and both people (nominee and nominated) will be brought to a secret meeting with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, Big Red Machine - and co-founder of Eaux Claires Festival). Justin wants to visit about voting, not to debate, not to preach, just to visit. He might play a tune, or sing a song but mostly he just wants to talk thoughtfully about voting. The first event will take place in Eau Claire County, with the next contest opening early next week. Visit eauxclaires.com for entry information. Follow our website and social platforms for action releases and ways to engage and participate.






