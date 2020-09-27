Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/09/2020

KSHMR Reunites With KARRA For New Dreamz Single 'Anywhere You Wanna Go'!

KSHMR Reunites With KARRA For New Dreamz Single 'Anywhere You Wanna Go'!
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Globally adored DJ and producer KSHMR has released new single 'Anywhere You Wanna Go', the second release from his new Dreamz project, out 25th September.
Announcing itself with KARRA's instantly recognizable vocals, 'Anywhere You Wanna Go' again sees Dreamz experiment with more pop-oriented elements, melding warm guitar strings with feelgood breakdowns and modern dance production. It follows 'Casual', the first release of the Dreamz project, a single that sought to whisk listeners away into a dreamlike world.

Seeking to find a new creative outlet to release music, KSHMR wanted to develop a project where he could express another lane of his artistry. Valuing his fans commitment to the KSHMR sound, this new moniker and identity allows him to evolve as an artist while preserving the ethos of the world of KSHMR.


Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR's biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit 'Like A G6' spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for 'Secrets', the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as 'Megalodon', 'Burn', 'Karate' and 'Wildcard'.

A songwriter, singer and artist based out of LA, KARRA is known for writing songs for Alan Walker, Steve Aoki and Far East Movement among others. As a household name on Splice, she is recognised as the biggest vocal pack creator on the platform, which has led to her vocals being used in releases with David Guetta, Bring Me The Horizon and many more.
As the second release from KSHMR's exciting new project, 'Anywhere You Wanna Go' embarks on a new journey into pop music and whisks fans away into the whimsical world of Dreamz.






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Yamaha YDS-150 Digital Saxophone Provides An Engaging Playing Experience For Musicians Of All Ages And Levels
Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Richard Spitzer Announces 'Cry Wolf' EP
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Reschedules For 2022
Kylie Reveals New Single "Magic"
Corinne Cook Releases Single And Lyric Video 'Devil's Heaven' From 'Yes I Can' Album




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0296440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050358772277832 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how