UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On November 20, UMe will release an updated version of The Best Of Bond…James Bond, a digital, 2CD and 3LP black vinyl compilation featuring celebrated theme songs from the longest-running film franchise. In addition, a limited-edition gold vinyl will be available exclusively via uDiscover Music
and Sound of Vinyl. The new collection will include "No Time To Die
" by Billie Eilish
from No Time To Die, the 25th film in the series*. Also now included will be Adele's "Skyfall
" from Skyfall, the highest-grossing Bond film to date, and Sam Smith's Spectre theme, "Writing's On the Wall," - Oscar winners for Best Song in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Preorder The Best Of Bond…James Bond here: https://lnk.to/TheBestOfBondPR
In addition to Billie Eilish, Adele
and Sam Smith, included is the signature instrumental "James Bond Theme" by The John Barry Orchestra, which remains one of the most recognizable themes from film. The collection also includes Dame Shirley Bassey
("Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever" and "Moonraker"). With "Goldfinger," Bassey achieved her first Top 10 hit, reaching No. 8 on The Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts. Bassey made her Oscars® debut at the 85th Academy Awards®, where she performed a spectacular rendition of "Goldfinger" as part of the telecast's James
Bond 50th Anniversary tribute, which was celebrated by UMe with vinyl reissues of long-out-of-print soundtracks to Dr. No, Goldfinger
and Live And Let Die.
Along with Louis Armstrong ("We Have All The Time In The World"), Nancy Sinatra
("You Only Live Twice"), Lulu ("The Man With The Golden Gun"), The Best Of Bond…James Bond also includes Paul McCartney
& Wings ("Live And Let Die"). Written by Paul McCartney
and Linda
McCartney, performed by Paul McCartney
& Wings and produced by former Beatles
producer George
Martin, the title theme song hit No. 2 on the chart, and it was nominated for both a GRAMMY® Award, for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) / Best Background Arrangement, and an Academy Award®, for Best Original Song. The single "Live And Let Die" became the first Bond theme song to win a GRAMMY® award (Best Pop Vocal Performance, 1973), and the song continues to be a highlight in McCartney's live performances.
The Best Of Bond…James Bond also features Carly Simon
("Nobody Does It Better
"), Tina Turner
("GoldenEye"), Duran Duran
("A View To A Kill"), Sheryl Crow
("Tomorrow Never Dies"), Madonna
("Die Another Day
"), Garbage
("The World Is Not Enough"). With the release of "Skyfall," Rolling Stone compiled its Top 10 James
Bond Theme Songs, all 10 of which, of course, appear on this set, including Tom Jones
("Thunderball") and Matt Monro
("From Russia With Love"). Preorder The Best Of Bond…James Bond here: https://lnk.to/TheBestOfBondPR
Various
Artists THE BEST OF BOND…JAMES BOND [2CD/DIGITAL AND 3LP]:
DISC 1
James
Bond Theme - The John Barry Orchestra
From Russia With Love - Matt Monro
Goldfinger
- Shirley Bassey
Thunderball - Tom Jones
You Only Live Twice
- Nancy Sinatra
On Her Majesty's Secret Service - The John Barry Orchestra
We Have All The Time In The World - Louis Armstrong
Diamonds Are Forever - Shirley Bassey
Live And Let Die - Paul McCartney
& Wings
The Man With The Golden Gun - Lulu
Nobody Does It Better - Carly Simon
Moonraker - Shirley Bassey
For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton
All Time High - Rita Coolidge
DISC 2
A View To A Kill - Duran Duran
The Living Daylights - A-Ha
License To Kill - Gladys Knight
GoldenEye - Tina Turner
Tomorrow Never Dies - Sheryl Crow
The World Is Not Enough - Garbage
Die Another Day - Madonna
You Know My Name - Chris Cornell
Another Way To Die - Jack White
& Alicia Keys
Skyfall - Adele
Writing's On The Wall - Sam Smith
No Time To Die - Billie Eilish
The 25th James
Bond film, No Time To Die, from EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures
International will be released globally on November 12 in the UK through Universal Pictures
International and in the US on November 20 from MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.