Oldies 27/09/2020

Rammstein 'Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)' Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Out December 4th
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It was 25 years ago to the day, 25 September 1995, that Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid.
To celebrate this first indelible impact on global hard rock history, Rammstein and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band's groundbreaking debut on December 4th 2020.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album's original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

Tracklisting: 1. Wollt Ihr das Bett in Flammen Sehen - 2. Der Meister - 3. Weisses Fleisch - 4- Asche zu Asche - 5. Seemann - 6. Du Riechst so Gut - 7. Das Alte Leid - 8. Heirate Mich - 9. Herzeleid - 10. Laichzeit - 11. Rammstein
The limited editions can be preordered here:
https://www.rammstein.lnk.to/Herzeleid_25






