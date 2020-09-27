California Rapper Rennysawnce O4 Releases Debut Single 'Wasn't Expected 2 Win' Worldwide

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California rapper Rennysawnce rapper Rennysawnce O4 has finally made his long anticipated debut with the single "Wasn't Expected 2 Win." The single is produced by emerging hip hop producer Cash Money AP and is currently in in stores worldwide.

The single is engineered by Grammy award winning engineer Segal and was released under the newly founded label We Aint Rich Music. The label is 100% independent, self managed and and owned by Rennysawnce.



The emerging who also controls 100% of his publishing and masters seeks to set the standard for other artist's working their way into the music industry. Showing them that they can live a life of an artist without selling the rights to their music or forking over their publishing.



Rennysawnce is currently working on his debut album which is due to be released some time over the next 6 months, assuming nothing changes. Listen to Wasn't Expected 2 Win on YouTube below.



Listen on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa7vc0iQUp4



Listen on Spotify:

https://smarturl.it/RennysawnceSpotify



Listen to Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/rennysawnceo4



