Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/09/2020

California Rapper Rennysawnce O4 Releases Debut Single 'Wasn't Expected 2 Win' Worldwide

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern California rapper Rennysawnce rapper Rennysawnce O4 has finally made his long anticipated debut with the single "Wasn't Expected 2 Win." The single is produced by emerging hip hop producer Cash Money AP and is currently in in stores worldwide.
The single is engineered by Grammy award winning engineer Segal and was released under the newly founded label We Aint Rich Music. The label is 100% independent, self managed and and owned by Rennysawnce.

The emerging who also controls 100% of his publishing and masters seeks to set the standard for other artist's working their way into the music industry. Showing them that they can live a life of an artist without selling the rights to their music or forking over their publishing.

Rennysawnce is currently working on his debut album which is due to be released some time over the next 6 months, assuming nothing changes. Listen to Wasn't Expected 2 Win on YouTube below.

Listen on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa7vc0iQUp4

Listen on Spotify:
https://smarturl.it/RennysawnceSpotify

Listen to Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/rennysawnceo4






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Yamaha YDS-150 Digital Saxophone Provides An Engaging Playing Experience For Musicians Of All Ages And Levels
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020
Rock Band To Open For The Who, Makes Progress Through Difficult Times
Justin Bieber Releases Vevo Footnotes Video!
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Corinne Cook Releases Single And Lyric Video 'Devil's Heaven' From 'Yes I Can' Album
SuperM's Debut Album "Super One," Is Out Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0213089 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016319751739502 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how