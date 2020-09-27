Harry Hudson Releases New Single "Closing Doors" Ft. Astrid S & Announces Fall Album





Additionally, Harry's Positive Pack No. 1 merch collection is available again now, after previously selling out. To purchase the new merch, please visit https://harryhudson.shop and stay up to date on all Harry Hudson merch at www.instagram.com/hhmerch. More merch drops to come! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter and fast-emerging pop star Harry Hudson has released his newest single "Closing Doors" ft. Norwegian pop artist Astrid S, from his forthcoming sophomore album, Hey I'm Here For You, out November 20th via MSFTS/Roc Nation. Atmospheric instrumentation and shimmering pianos intertwine with Harry and Astrid S's soulful vocals as they sing about closing one door to work on yourself in order to start a new beginning."Closing Doors" join Harry's two previously released singles from the album, " Let Me " and "Give Up On Us" which was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's Beats 1 with Zane Lowe and received support from Justin Bieber, who talked with Harry on his Instagram about the music, passion, purpose, and why using your voice to help others is so important."I heard Astrid's voice on it and couldn't compare it to any other ballad or duet. Our tones together are wild. She made the song so special," shares Harry about "Closing Doors.""It's an honour being asked to sing this beautiful song with Harry. I'm a big fan of his, and I'm really excited to hear his album!" says Astrid S.Additionally, Harry's Positive Pack No. 1 merch collection is available again now, after previously selling out. To purchase the new merch, please visit https://harryhudson.shop and stay up to date on all Harry Hudson merch at www.instagram.com/hhmerch. More merch drops to come!



