Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/09/2020

Harry Hudson Releases New Single "Closing Doors" Ft. Astrid S & Announces Fall Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter and fast-emerging pop star Harry Hudson has released his newest single "Closing Doors" ft. Norwegian pop artist Astrid S, from his forthcoming sophomore album, Hey I'm Here For You, out November 20th via MSFTS/Roc Nation. Atmospheric instrumentation and shimmering pianos intertwine with Harry and Astrid S's soulful vocals as they sing about closing one door to work on yourself in order to start a new beginning.

"Closing Doors" join Harry's two previously released singles from the album, "Let Me" and "Give Up On Us" which was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's Beats 1 with Zane Lowe and received support from Justin Bieber, who talked with Harry on his Instagram about the music, passion, purpose, and why using your voice to help others is so important.

"I heard Astrid's voice on it and couldn't compare it to any other ballad or duet. Our tones together are wild. She made the song so special," shares Harry about "Closing Doors."

"It's an honour being asked to sing this beautiful song with Harry. I'm a big fan of his, and I'm really excited to hear his album!" says Astrid S.

Additionally, Harry's Positive Pack No. 1 merch collection is available again now, after previously selling out. To purchase the new merch, please visit https://harryhudson.shop and stay up to date on all Harry Hudson merch at www.instagram.com/hhmerch. More merch drops to come!






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Yamaha YDS-150 Digital Saxophone Provides An Engaging Playing Experience For Musicians Of All Ages And Levels
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020
Rock Band To Open For The Who, Makes Progress Through Difficult Times
Justin Bieber Releases Vevo Footnotes Video!
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Corinne Cook Releases Single And Lyric Video 'Devil's Heaven' From 'Yes I Can' Album
SuperM's Debut Album "Super One," Is Out Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0262971 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017111301422119 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how