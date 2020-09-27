Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/09/2020

Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Dies

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Van Halen's original bass player, Mark Stone, has died at an unknown age after a battle with cancer. According to Van Halen News Desk, Stone had been under hospice care recently. The news of his death was reported by his brother David on Instagram.

Stone played alongside drummer Alex Van Halen and guitarist Eddie Van Halen in pre-Van Halen bands named Genesis and Mammoth, and was a member of Van Halen from 1972 to 1974, when he was replaced by Michael Anthony.
His playing can be heard on the officially unreleased demo tracks "Gentleman of Leisure," "Angel Eyes," "Glitter" and "Believe Me."

According to the book Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal, Stone was dismissed from Van Halen because of his unwillingness to sing background vocals in the group, whose music was growing increasingly reliant on harmonies. "I just don't want to sing by myself anymore," Eddie Van Halen reportedly told a friend when asked about Stone's firing.
"Mark Stone was a good player," the Van Halen brothers' childhood friend Peter Burke says in Van Halen Rising. "He had really good meter and his sound was wonderful."

Stone says that attempting to divide his energy between schoolwork and Van Halen is what led to his departure from the group. "I was a straight A student, and doing the band," he explained in The Van Halen Story: The Early Years, "and I was split between those two things, and basically I couldn't keep up. We met one day, and they actually asked me to leave. For a long time it was really tough. It was really tough leaving that band because I knew they were destined for greatness. They say, 'Don't leave before the miracle happens,' and I did."






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Releases New Song "Ghosts" From Upcoming Album "Letter To You," Out October 23, 2020
YG Is Featured On The Cover Of New Music Daily On Apple Music
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Kylie Reveals New Single "Magic"
Corinne Cook Releases Single And Lyric Video 'Devil's Heaven' From 'Yes I Can' Album
SuperM's Debut Album "Super One," Is Out Today
Didirri Anticipated New EP Out Tomorrow
Rock Band To Open For The Who, Makes Progress Through Difficult Times




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227251 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018172264099121 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how