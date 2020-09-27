Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Dies

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Van Halen's original bass player, Mark Stone, has died at an unknown age after a battle with cancer. According to Van Halen
News Desk, Stone had been under hospice care recently. The news of his death was reported by his brother David
on Instagram.
Stone played alongside drummer Alex Van Halen
and guitarist Eddie Van Halen
in pre-Van Halen bands named Genesis
and Mammoth, and was a member of Van Halen
from 1972 to 1974, when he was replaced by Michael Anthony.
His playing can be heard on the officially unreleased demo tracks "Gentleman of Leisure," "Angel Eyes," "Glitter
" and "Believe Me."
According to the book Van Halen
Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy
Metal, Stone was dismissed from Van Halen
because of his unwillingness to sing background vocals in the group, whose music was growing increasingly reliant on harmonies. "I just don't want to sing by myself anymore," Eddie Van Halen
reportedly told a friend when asked about Stone's firing.
"Mark Stone was a good player," the Van Halen
brothers' childhood friend Peter
Burke says in Van Halen
Rising. "He had really good meter and his sound was wonderful."
Stone says that attempting to divide his energy between schoolwork and Van Halen
is what led to his departure from the group. "I was a straight A student, and doing the band," he explained in The Van Halen
Story: The Early Years, "and I was split between those two things, and basically I couldn't keep up. We met one day, and they actually asked me to leave. For a long time it was really tough. It was really tough leaving that band because I knew they were destined for greatness. They say, 'Don't leave before the miracle happens,' and I did."