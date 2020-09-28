SuperM Release 1st Album 'Super One'





On the intensely cathartic "One (Monster & Infinity),"



Soo-Man Lee - founder of Korea's largest entertainment company, SM Entertainment - says of the project, "It's exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel."



Paul Gitter - SVP, Marvel Licensing adds, "Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world's most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the



Additionally, with Super One,







TRACK LISTING - 'SUPER ONE'

1. One (Monster & Infinity)

2. Infinity

3. Monster

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Big Chance

6. 100

7. Tiger Inside

8. Better Days

9. Together At Home

10. Drip

11. Line 'Em Up

12. Dangerous Woman

13. Step Up

14. So Long

15. With You New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, SuperM released their debut full-length album, Super One [SM Entertainment/Capitol Records], and unveiled the epic music video for their new single, "One (Monster & Infinity)." Watch HERE. With Super One, the chart-topping K-pop supergroup delivers a supremely positive message: "We all have the power of each (One) as a special (Super) existence, so let's overcome together with the power of (One)." The album follows 2019's The 1st Mini Album 'SuperM' EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.On the intensely cathartic "One (Monster & Infinity)," SuperM encourages listeners to overcome whatever hardships they face and move on to a higher place - infinity. The powerful hybrid remix song was created by combining the songs " Infinity " and "Monster," which can also be found on the 15-track Super One. SuperM gave "One (Monster & Infinity)" its U.S. television performance debut earlier this week on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."Soo-Man Lee - founder of Korea's largest entertainment company, SM Entertainment - says of the project, "It's exciting to be collaborating with an innovative company such as Marvel. We look forward to additional future projects with Marvel."Paul Gitter - SVP, Marvel Licensing adds, "Marvel has proven itself as a highly influential lifestyle brand with fans who are inspired by the world's most empowered characters and stories. Working with SM Entertainment authentically expands the Marvel Universe of products into K-Pop culture in a cool, original way, since the SuperM members are Marvel fans themselves."Additionally, with Super One, SuperM becomes the first K-pop group to release an album in Dolby Atmos. This immersive version of the album can be streamed on Amazon Music HD with Echo Studio, or via TIDAL HiFi with compatible Android devices, soundbars, Tvs and AVRs enabled with Dolby Atmos. The album includes previous singles "Tiger Inside" and "100." See below for track listing. SuperM brings together seven outstanding artists: SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten. With the October 2019 release of The 1st Mini Album 'SuperM' EP, SuperM made history as the first Asian artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The EP also topped the Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Digital Album, World Album, Top Current Album, Internet Album and World Digital Song Sales charts. In early 2020, the Los Angeles Times observed, "'The Avengers of K-pop' comparisons come up often, but maybe instead think of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball 'Dream Team,' with seven-part harmonies and two-hour sets of impeccable choreography."TRACK LISTING - 'SUPER ONE'1. One (Monster & Infinity)2. Infinity3. Monster4. Wish You Were Here5. Big Chance6. 1007. Tiger Inside8. Better Days9. Together At Home10. Drip11. Line 'Em Up12. Dangerous Woman13. Step Up14. So Long15. With You



