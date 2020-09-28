Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 28/09/2020

Laura Cozzolino Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021

Laura Cozzolino Recipient Of The Scheer Foundation Musical Scholarship For 2020/2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Scheer Foundation) Today Maddy Cross Parkin, Director of Musical Grants, announced that Laura Cozzolino is a Recipient of the Scheer Foundation Scholarship for the year 2020/2021.
"Laura Cozzolino from Salerno, Italy is a new recipient and we are proud to support her career. It is a privilege to support the education of the fine scholars selected for this year's Scheer Foundation Scholarships," said Maddy Cross Parkin director of Music Grants.

Laura is a brilliant pianist who already has demonstrated her exceptional quality. She graduated with the highest mention II level soloist-concert Academic Diploma from the Conservatory of Music "G. Martucci" in Salerno, she then followed with the improvement piano course held by Maestro F. Nicolosi in Naples, She is currently attending the Chamber Music course at the Santa Cecilia Academy in Rome as well as the II level Chamber Music Academic Diploma at the Conservatory of Salerno.

In May 2019 she was among the winners of the "Rotary International Competition Velázquez - Soloist Awards" in Madrid - with a commission chaired by D. Bashkirov - and of the "Grand Prize Virtuoso International Music Competition in Vienna". She has won more than 50 International prizes. In addition to her solo activity, she has an intense chamber music activity recently playing with cellist Raffaella Cardaropoli (student at Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin) and the flutist Franco Ascolese (student at Conservatory of Italian Switzerland in Lugano). She graduated Cum Laude from her master's degree in Musicology at the University "La Sapienza" in Rome and since then started teaching including a piano masterclass at the famous "Scriabin Moscow Regional Basic Music College" (MOSCOW, RUSSIA).

"Laura, like our two previous recipients was selected after an International search organized by the Foundation and I retained Laura because of her skills, her technical ability and her sense and knowledge of music," added Maddy Cross Parkin. "We intend to follow her and support her career in the years to come. I know that she will be very successful."

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation ("Scheer Foundation") is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music.






