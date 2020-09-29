Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 29/09/2020

Apple Original Films And Billie Eilish Announce Documentary Feature Film, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Coming February 2021

Apple Original Films And Billie Eilish Announce Documentary Feature Film, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Coming February 2021
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler ("Belushi," "The September Issue," "The War Room"), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in 2019 via Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles' "Yesterday" at the 92nd Oscars®. This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her internationally hailed official James Bond theme song "No Time To Die," for the forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond Motion Picture.






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
"Se Abre El Cielo" The New Song By Puerto Rican Band Circo In Collaboration With The Argentinean Group Conociendo Rusia
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Kylie Reveals New Single "Magic"
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
SuperM's Debut Album "Super One," Is Out Today
Norah Jones Releases New Video For "Hurts To Be Alone" Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0194149 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032458305358887 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how