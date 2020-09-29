Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/09/2020

Joachim Cooder To Perform Series Of Virtual In-store Sets Via Independent Record Stores' Instagram Live

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joachim Cooder, whose Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound, is out this coming Friday, October 2, will perform a series of virtual in-store performances via Instagram Live of several US independent record stores this week. The sets begin on the Instagram of Music Millennium Records in Portland, Oregon, at 6pm PDT, tonight, and culminates via Electric Fetus in Minneapolis on release day.

On Over That Road I'm Bound, Joachim Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for his chosen instrument: an electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré.

JOACHIM COODER VIRTUAL IN-STORE EVENTS
Sep 28 Music Millennium Records Portland, OR
Sep 29 Salzer's Records Ventura, CA
Sep 30 Grimey's Nashville, TN
Oct 1 Boo Boo Records San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 2 Electric Fetus Minneapolis, MN






