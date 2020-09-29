Chaos Chaos Share New Single 'Need You' Featuring Madge





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chaos Chaos, the synth-pop project of sisters Asya and Chloe Saavedra, is pleased to present the official video for their new single "Need You." The quarantine video which features Madge premiered today at Flood Magazine. The video was produced by Zhone and edited by the band's Chloe Saavedra and Mike Smith.About the video Chloe says, "We were bored quarantining like everyone else and bought greenscreens also like everyone else and made this clowny video. We all love clown esthetics so we felt it was fitting to play that up a little and just make a goofy video. It is so funny how this new total virtual world works because both Asy and I assumed Madge lived on the east coast, and Madge assumed we lived on the east coast and only later on did we realize we all live in LA I guess that can happen when you only can work with people virtually! "Need You" will be released this Friday on all streaming platforms.On release day Chaos Chaos will be participating in Bandcamp's First Friday program by donating all proceeds from their share of sales of the single to The Loveland Foundation. Chaos Chaos has also announced "Support Black Womxn" a virtual concert and comedy livestream event curated by the band. The show will take place on September 30 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST and will be hosted by Novena Carmel on Dash Radio's Twitch Channel.The livestream will include performances by Reggie Watts, Fred Armisen, Dewayne Perkins, Shalewa Sharpe, Paul Scheer, Nick Rutherford, Cautious Clay, Chaos Chaos, Gavin Turek, Dana Williams, MICHELLE, Lonnie Holley, Nezza, No Vacation, MILCK, Bunny Michael, Echo Kellum, Michael Blume, Yeek, and Zuri Marley. Each set will take place with strict safety and COVID-19 sanitation protocols in place, ensuring the safety of those involved.This incredible show is free and is presented in partnership with The Crocodile, KORG, Roland, Gamers.Vote and Tom Tom Magazine. The event aims to raise money for The Loveland Foundation, a non-profit organization which helps Black womxn and girls gain access to mental health professionals. Starting today, donations can be made HERE and will be accepted until October 3. Chaos Chaos is an American indie synthpop band based in Los Angeles, CA. The band was formed in Seattle under the name Smoosh in 2000 and adopted their current name in 2012. The band consists of two sisters Asy Saavedra and Chloe Saavedra. Growing up, Asya and her sister Chloe's first band Smoosh - which they founded together at ages 5 and 7 as they split time between Seattle, Sweden and New York - performed with the likes of Pearl Jam, Death Cab For Cutie, Cat Power, Bloc Party and Sleater Kinney. As Chaos Chaos they released several EPs, singles and a full-length album. The sister duo also wrote hit songs from the soundtrack for acclaimed sci-fi cartoon Rick And Morty. Asy scored the music for the video game Trover Saves The Universe, available now on vinyl and digitally, and Chloe has toured with Lee Ranaldo and performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers.



