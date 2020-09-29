Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/09/2020

Spencer Barnett Releases Indie-pop Anthem 'Slow It Down'

Spencer Barnett Releases Indie-pop Anthem 'Slow It Down'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spencer Barnett delivers on his latest indie-pop anthem "Slow It Down" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. Listen to the infectious tune co-written by Barnett alongside frequent collaborators The 23rd (Grace Carter, Becky Hill, Claudia Valentina), Jackson Lee Morgan (Sabrina Carpenter, FLETCHER, Keith Urban), and Jon Hoskins (Khalid, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailee Steinfeld). The track, which debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, is co-produced by Hoskins and The 23rd and follows recent releases "48 Hours in Paris," "eta" and "Welcome to My Mind."

Spencer's forthcoming EP marks the final chapter of his ambitious three-part EP trilogy series, following I'm Fine ("Waste My Time") and debut Reckless ("17") that subsequently garnered critical acclaim and landed him across Spotify and Apple Music's most coveted playlists.

On his new single, Barnett shares, "This one is about my experience living in LA as an artist. It's a place where every temptation is immediately accessible which can be hard to navigate at a young age."

In each record he creates, the 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist Spencer Barnett reveals his storytelling ability and sonic creativity, which he's honed by working with major producers since age 14. The New York City-born, Los Angeles-based artist's sound-a unique blend of indie and alternative rock meets psychedelic pop-caught the attention of Right Hand Co. management, who added him to its roster along with R&B superstar Khalid, and gained him a spot on Marty Diamond's prestigious roster at Paradigm alongside chart-topping musicians Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes.

Spencer's three-part debut EP series, executive-produced by Hoskins (Khalid, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailee Steinfeld), finds him blending soulful melodies, indie rock leads, and bedroom-inspired guitar riffs alongside his nostalgic songwriting that encapsulates youthful abandon. After independently releasing his debut EP, Reckless, Barnett partnered with Sony Music's The Orchard to release his sophomore effort, I'm Fine. The projects have solidified him as an one to watch and garnered critical acclaim from the likes of PAPER, V MAN, Ones to Watch, Flaunt, and L'Officiel USA while also landing him on Spotify and Apple Music's most coveted playlists including New Music Friday, Pop Rising, A-List Pop, and Breaking Pop.

Gearing up to release the final installment of his debut trilogy, his forthcoming EP finds him opening up like never before. While his sense of melody is undeniably timeless, Barnett endlessly pushes toward sonic innovation, dreaming up a boldly inventive yet subtly nuanced sound. Spencer Barnett is poised to take 2020 by storm paving the way in a style that is uniquely his own.






