Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 29/09/2020

Records Nashville Signs Chase Martin

Records Nashville Signs Chase Martin
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RECORDS Nashville, the newly announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment, has announced signing breakthrough singer/songwriter Chase Martin to the label. The spirited and sincere 22-year-old Charleston, South Carolina native found herself in Nashville after graduating from high school a year early with a 5.0 GPA and a perfect score on the ACT. The accomplished singer/songwriter has been compared to artists like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift, thanks to her powerhouse pop and blues tinged country voice, humble attitude and an innate ability to connect her music and lyrics with a younger generation thirsty for a new country superstar. Through the years, she has played alongside the likes of Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Wallen, sang on the stages of venues such as The Bluebird Café and The Listening Room and written with songwriting giants Jimmy Robbins, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney and more.

"I've thought Chase was a star since the day I met her," says Ash Bowers, President, RECORDS Nashville. "She's so talented and hardworking. Considering all she's achieved on her own, I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together with her great music."

In 2019, Martin also joined the Wide Open Music management family, home to country music hit makers Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, and Chris Bandi. Martin's hard work paired with her undeniable talent and her irresistible personality snagged her a spot on the RECORDS Nashville label, an imprint of Sony Music. As announced exclusively via Tik Tok last night, Martin's brand new single, "Levi Denim," written by Matt Stell, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Abby Anderson, and produced by Ash Bowers, will be available on October 9 on all streaming platforms, marking the first single release on RECORDS Nashville.






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
"Se Abre El Cielo" The New Song By Puerto Rican Band Circo In Collaboration With The Argentinean Group Conociendo Rusia
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Kylie Reveals New Single "Magic"
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
Atlantic Records Welcomes Jeven To Its Roster
T.I. Announces His New Album 'The Libra,' With The 'Ring' Video Ft. Young Thug




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0249441 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023419857025146 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how