British NWOCR Band Tomorrow Is Lost Confront Racism, Class Division And More With New "White Noise" Music Video

(10/10) "I didn't expect to be talking about an album of the year in February... a wonderful album!" - Power Play Magazine

"All killer and no filler, easily be one of the best releases you hear in 2020" - Moshville Times

(4/5) "Therapy proves that Tomorrow Is Lost have the potential to be every bit as successful as bands like Halestorm, if not more so" - Three Songs and Out

Wildchild in tracks of the week feature on Feb 3, 2020 - Classic Rock Magazine



"White Noise accidentally ended up being extremely poignant given the state of current world affairs" says vocalist Cass King "however it was specifically written about so many of the world's wrongs such as racism, class division, and domestic abuse. The list seems to go on and on, and it seems that society often turns a blind eye when these things happen out in the open. The constant barrage of these injustices ends up becoming white noise like the background static on an old television. We start to feel like these things are the norm, but they don't have to be. We can change the status quo by keeping them in the public eye. We must, so we may help build a better world for tomorrow."



Therapy is a dynamic, anthem-ridden collection of eleven brilliant songs recorded by the Newcastle rock band who have quickly cemented themselves as the forerunners of the NWOCR (new wave of classic rock) movement which is has been exploding throughout 2020. The album was produced by Dave Boothroyd (Phil Campbell [Motorhead], Don Broco, The Bastard Sons) at 6db Studios, and was mastered by Jon Astley (Judas Priest, The Who, The Rolling Stones) at Close To The Edge. The album's artwork was designed by Andy Pilkington of Very Metal Art.



The band previously revealed their first two music video from the album, for the singles "Wildchild" and "Hideaway", so be sure to watch them both right now!

For more information on Tomorrow Is Lost, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, or Deezer.



Tomorrow Is Lost tour dates

Mar 20 - Swansea, UK @ Hangar 18 w/ Special Guests

May 1 - Blackpool, UK @ Rockforce Festival 2021



Tomorrow Is Lost discography

Therapy (LP) - 2020

Shadowman (EP) - 2018



Tomorrow Is Lost lineup

