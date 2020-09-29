Soul Crooner Alex Harris Announces The Release Of His Upcoming EP "Frequency" (Available On October 9th)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Thursday, October 8th, ALEX HARRIS will host the FREQUENCY Virtual Album Release party with a LIVE a performance, on his youtube channel. The FREQUENCY Virtual Album Release Party will be Live at 5:00pm (pst) / 7:00pm (cst) / 8:00pm (est). Subscribe here for your virtual FREQUENCY party invitation.



"FREQUENCY, was born out of my personal experience. Each day, I practice challenging myself to discover new ways to raise positive vibrations that reverberates love and positivity. So, when creating the record, I wanted to write, produce and perform music that I felt would not only mirror or reflect my personal experiences and practices, but inspire others when listening to the music as well", mentions Alex. "I believe that music is one of the most powerful frequencies of the universe. Therefore, its frequencies can evoke various emotions that can lead to inspiring the human spirit to love, hope or heal", he adds.



The six-song EP, includes songs that range from love ballads about finding love to being in love, social justice, loving our neighbors, and celebrating family. "Creating this body of work means a lot to me because it was 'born' during the national 'lockdown' amid the pandemic, COVID. Without a recording engineer or assistant on hand, I had to figure out next steps. I ordered recording equipment and set-up a mini-recording studio in the comfort of my home and started working on songs and more songs, until I felt that my mission was accomplished. It was about lots of file sharing via email with the producers and lots of back and forth, but it was done", recalls Harris. "It was a labor of love for all involved in making this record happen and I am so grateful. This body of work has another level of meaning because of the process it took to get to this point and I hope that when one listens to the music, the passion and the love is felt".



"FREQUENCY" Tracklist:

1. Rollin'

2. Falling for You

3. Cry to Me

4. Feel Some Kind of Way (FSKOW)

5. Entangled

6. Humanity



Alex Harris is a modern soul singer with Gospel roots. Alex runs A.C.T. (Arts Conservatory for Teens) and lectures worldwide. He has shared the stage as a performer with Al Green, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy, and Lionel Richie. Label Cross The Line Music, Ltd is a joint venture between 2 producers -Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go's, Raveonettes) and GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Swagg R'Celious (H.E.R.). His "Frequency" EP will be available on October 9th, and is a unique sonic blend of southern soul, alternative grooves, and Gospel grit.

Website: AlexHarrisOfficial.com

Instagram: @AlexHarrisOfficial

Twitter: @AlexHarrisTweet

Facebook: /OfficialAlexHarrisMusic



