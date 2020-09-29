DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET "Hip Hop Awards" With 12 Nominations, Followed Closely By Roddy Ricch With 11 Nods

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
BET announces the nominees for the 15th annual "Hip Hop Awards," honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories. The BET Hip Hop Awards is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00PM ET/PT.
Rising superstar, and winner of the 2019 Hip Hop Awards "Best New Hip Hop Artist," DaBaby, leads this year's nominations with an impressive 12 nods. Following his win for "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" at the BET Awards, DaBaby's 12 nods includes 'Best Live Performer,' 'Lyricist of the Year,' 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year,' 'Impact Track' - Rockstar (BLM Remix) and two nominations in the 'Song of the Year,' 'Best Hip Hop Video,' and 'Best Collab' categories. Additionally DaBaby
makes history, with two entries in the 'Hip Hop Album of the Year' category with "Blame It On Baby," and "Kirk" both receiving nominations.
Roddy Ricch, another 2019 'Best New Hip Hop Artist" nominee, takes second place with an impressive 11 nods. Megan the Stallion, who opened the 2019 show, tied with global superstar Drake
for third most nominations securing 8 nods each.
Other notable nominations include Future, who received 6 nominations. Lil Baby
who received 4 nods. Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Travis
Scott, and Mustard
each received three nominations.
Additionally, 'Best New Hip Hop Artist' Award nominees include Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke, and Rod Wave.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music
Programming & Music
Strategy at BET will oversee the annual show, with Jesse
Collins, CEO of Jesse
Collins Entertainment, serving as Executive Producer of the BET "Hip Hop Awards" 2020 along with and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse
Collins Entertainment.
"Best International Flow" is a category that will recognize artists from around the world, with nominees from France, South Africa, Kenya, UK, and for the first time ever, a nominee from Brazil. Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 3:00am CAT on October 28th, followed by international broadcasts in France on October 30th at 9:55pm CEST, the UK on October 31st at 9:00pm BST, and in South Korea on October 31st at 9:00pm KST." Additionally, the show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1, MTV2.
See below for the complete list of BET "HIP HOP AWARDS" 2020 Official Nominees:
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
RUN THE JEWELS
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BIG SEAN
DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RAPSODY
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D-NICE
DJ DRAMA
DJ ENVY
DJ KHALED
MUSTARD
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9TH WONDER
DJ KHALED
HIT-BOY
JETSONMADE
MIKE WILL MADE-IT
MUSTARD
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
SONG OF THE YEAR
BOP - Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy
(DABABY)
LIFE IS GOOD - Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)
ROCKSTAR - Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
SAVAGE (REMIX) - Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
THE BOX - Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)
TOOSIE SLIDE - Produced by OZ (DRAKE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DABABY - BLAME IT ON BABY
DABABY - KIRK
FUTURE - HIGH OFF LIFE
LIL BABY - MY TURN
MEGAN THEE STALLION - SUGA
RODDY RICCH - PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
FLO MILLI
JACK HARLOW
MULATTO
NLE CHOPPA
POP SMOKE
ROD WAVE
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
JAY-Z
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RICK ROSS
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
COMPLEX
HIPHOPDX
HOTNEWHIPHOP
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
THE SHADE ROOM
XXL
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
DJONGA (BRAZIL)
KAARIS (FRANCE)
KHALIGRAPH JONES (KENYA)
MERYL (FRANCE)
MS BANKS (UK)
NASTY C (SOUTH AFRICA)
STORMZY (UK)
