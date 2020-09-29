Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 29/09/2020

Infinite Eve Releases New Instrumental Single Titled "2020" Featuring Andy Wood

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Infinite Eve released the new instrumental single appropriately titled "2020" today! The single features the blazing guitar-work of Andy Wood (Rascal Flatts, Scott Stapp, Sebastian Bach).
The new song, "2020", is written and performed by Infinite Eve's guitarist, Paul Warren. While the year 2020 has turned the music industry upside-down, Paul decided to take this time off from performing to put out an intense instrumental filled with beautiful and crushing guitar tones.
While he was at it, he invited his longtime friend and guitar virtuoso Andy Wood to record a suitable ripping solo!
"2020" is the energetic, metal single that is certified and approved to be played on repeat at loud volumes!






