Grammy Museum Presents: Matthew Morrison's Disney Dreamin' For Kids Music Day

Keep New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison serves as an official ambassador for the 5th Annual Kids Music Day, celebrated on Friday, October 2. To support the celebration of the music holiday, the Grammy Museum YouTube Channel will premiere a special presentation on Monday September 28th entitled: Matthew Morrison's Disney Dreamin' for Kids Music Day. Matthew performs four songs off of his latest studio album, Disney Dreamin'. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominated star Vanessa Williams, and Grammy award winning artist and actor Jack Black also serve as Kids Music Day ambassadors, and are featured giving personal testimonials on the importance of music access.Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. The goal is to highlight the importance of including music & the arts in children's education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more. Due to the ongoing pandemic, virtual events and promotions for Kids Music Day will include live-streamed performances, open mics for kids, free online lessons, virtual instrument petting zoos (think "Musical Show & Tell"), online instrument clinics and Kids Music Day sales on select instruments, accessories and lesson programs."This year has presented many challenges, and I'm very thankful for music and its ability to bring positivity to my family's life," Morrison states. "I know firsthand just how valuable an introduction to the arts can be, and because of that, I'm here to support my friends at Keep Music Alive to celebrate Kids Music Day. Our hope is to encourage kids and their parents to tap into the arts to find the relief, joy, and inspiration that playing music can offer." - Matthew MorrisonOver a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:Matthew Morrison, Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart,Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren,Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy HarveyKids Music Day is also supported by music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Guitar Girl Magazine, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music & Sound Retailer, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Remo Percussion and Rock Out Loud LIVE. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.Keep Music Alive is a national organization and founder of Teach Music Week and Kids Music Day. Our mission is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.



