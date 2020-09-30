Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 30/09/2020

The Latin Recording Academy Announces 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nominees

The Latin Recording Academy Announces 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nominees
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music. The Latin GRAMMYs are voted on by The Latin Academy's international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

This year's Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, featuring some of the most accomplished and renowned trendsetters and worldwide ambassadors of Latin music across genres, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin & Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse & Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio) and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana).

Artists with multiple nominations include Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro "Sky" Ramírez, Residente, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis "Tainy" and Carlos Vives.

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, reflecting an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020). The Latin Recording Academy's online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit product digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for the first-ever - and very successful - virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of the large majority of voting members, regardless of their location.

"Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."

New categories, voted on and approved earlier this year, including Best Pop/Rock Song, Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song, received an overwhelming number of entries. Furthermore, the Best Merengue/Bachata Album, Best Flamenco Album and Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories are returning after meeting the minimum submission requirements.

The final round of voting to determine Latin GRAMMY® winners will begin Oct. 8. Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 19 at the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies.

The 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). With the theme "Music Makes Us Human," the reimagined telecast will be anchored from Miami with uplifting performances from multiple cities around the world. Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced at a later date.

Preceding the telecast is the Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony where the majority of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards categories will be awarded. This long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches will be a virtual, high-quality production featuring remote performances and the ability for all nominees to participate.

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 53 categories. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Record Of The Year
"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán
"Vete" — Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo" — J Balvin
"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj
"René" — Residente
"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
OasisJ Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores — J Balvin
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa para Dos — Kany García
Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa — Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year
"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire" — Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler — Aitana
Prisma — Beret
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
Pausa — Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)
Yo Perreo Sola — Bad Bunny
Morado — J Balvin
Loco Contigo — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
Porfa — Feid & Justin Quiles
Chicharrón — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
Te Soñé de Nuevo — Ozuna
Si Te Vas — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach
Mariposas — Omara Portuondo
Alter EgoPrince Royce
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal

Best Portuguese Language Song
"A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)" — Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)
"Abricó-De-Macaco" — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
"Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte - Belchior)" — Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)
"Libertação" — Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)
"Pardo" — Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)






