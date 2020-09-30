Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 30/09/2020

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs & Post Malone To Perform At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs & Post Malone To Perform At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) dick clark productions and NBC today announced the first round of performers for the "2020 Billboard Music Awards," including superstars Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and Post Malone. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Nine-time BBMA winner Alicia Keys will make her long-awaited return to the award show's stage, where she last wowed audiences during her incredible performance with music legend Stevie Wonder. The BBMA's will have a handful of exciting inaugural performances this year, with two-time BBMA winner and 2020 nominee for Top Latin Artist, Bad Bunny, making his highly anticipated performance debut, along with 2019 Top Country Artist winner and four-time 2020 BBMA nominee, Luke Combs, and 2018 Top Rap Song winner and this year's most-nominated artist, Post Malone.

As previously announced, Garth Brooks will receive the coveted ICON Award, joining only eight other artists to ever receive the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.

This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, set for the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The original eligibility period will remain intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows.

"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the leading authority for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
"Se Abre El Cielo" The New Song By Puerto Rican Band Circo In Collaboration With The Argentinean Group Conociendo Rusia
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
T.I. Announces His New Album 'The Libra,' With The 'Ring' Video Ft. Young Thug
Rammstein 'Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)' Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Out December 4th
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Atlantic Records Welcomes Jeven To Its Roster




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002988338470459 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how