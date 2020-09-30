Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/09/2020

Halsey Celebrates Her Birthday With Release Of Official Video For "929"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Halsey unveiled the official video for "929," a track from her 2020 Platinum-certified album, Manic. Born at 9:29 AM on September 29, Halsey takes a look back on her life thus far in the new video, which features home movie footage.

Manic, available below, now includes additional exclusive tracks "i'm not mad" and "wipe your tears," plus an assortment of stripped, acoustic and remix versions of songs from the original 16-track album and "Be Kind," her collaboration with Marshmello, which has amassed nearly 600 million combined global streams. See below for track listing.

Halsey has been named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Read the tribute that BTS penned to her HERE. She performed during the first-ever TIME 100 primetime television event, which aired last week. On November 10, Halsey will publish her first volume of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could. Further details are available HERE. Halsey is nominated for a Billboard Music award in the Top Female Artist category. She and Kelsea Ballerini received a CMT Music Awards nod for Performance of the Year for "Graveyard." Listen for Halsey's feature on "Forget Me Too," which appears on Machine Gun Kelly's new album, Ticket to My Downfall.

In her career to date, Halsey has surpassed 50 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles and features. Manic was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart and has been certified Platinum in numerous other countries also. Manic has racked up 10 billion combined global streams and sold nearly five million adjusted albums thus far. It contains the 7x Platinum "Without Me" - the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio and the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century - and the Platinum hits "Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad." In August, she celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut album by releasing her first-ever live album, BADLANDS (Live from Webster Hall).

She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Halsey continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." In 2019, she won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards.

Track Listing - MANIC
Vol 1
Ashley
clementine
Graveyard
You should be sad
Forever … (is a long time)
Dominic's Interlude
I HATE EVERBODY
3am
Without Me
Finally // beautiful stranger
Alanis' Interlude
killing boys
SUGA's Interlude
More
Still Learning
929

Vol 2
wipe your tears
i'm not mad
Be Kind (Marshmello & Halsey)
Without Me (feat. Juice WRLD)
Without Me (ILLENIUM Remix)
Graveyard (Acoustic)
You Should Be Sad (Acoustic)
Alanis' Interlude (Stripped)
Without Me (Stripped)
Graveyard (Stripped)
3am (Stripped)






Most read news of the week
Vintage Sound Entertainment Is Excited To Officially Announce The Release Of The New Album "When Muzik Was Good" By J.R.Clark And Will Be Available On January 15, 2021
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
"Se Abre El Cielo" The New Song By Puerto Rican Band Circo In Collaboration With The Argentinean Group Conociendo Rusia
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
T.I. Announces His New Album 'The Libra,' With The 'Ring' Video Ft. Young Thug
Rammstein 'Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)' Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Out December 4th
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Atlantic Records Welcomes Jeven To Its Roster




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037338733673096 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how