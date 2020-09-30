Halsey Celebrates Her Birthday With Release Of Official Video For "929"





3am (Stripped) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Halsey unveiled the official video for "929," a track from her 2020 Platinum-certified album, Manic. Born at 9:29 AM on September 29, Halsey takes a look back on her life thus far in the new video, which features home movie footage.Manic, available below, now includes additional exclusive tracks "i'm not mad" and "wipe your tears," plus an assortment of stripped, acoustic and remix versions of songs from the original 16-track album and "Be Kind," her collaboration with Marshmello, which has amassed nearly 600 million combined global streams. See below for track listing. Halsey has been named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Read the tribute that BTS penned to her HERE. She performed during the first-ever TIME 100 primetime television event, which aired last week. On November 10, Halsey will publish her first volume of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could. Further details are available HERE. Halsey is nominated for a Billboard Music award in the Top Female Artist category. She and Kelsea Ballerini received a CMT Music Awards nod for Performance of the Year for "Graveyard." Listen for Halsey's feature on "Forget Me Too," which appears on Machine Gun Kelly's new album, Ticket to My Downfall.In her career to date, Halsey has surpassed 50 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singles and features. Manic was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart and has been certified Platinum in numerous other countries also. Manic has racked up 10 billion combined global streams and sold nearly five million adjusted albums thus far. It contains the 7x Platinum " Without Me " - the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio and the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century - and the Platinum hits " Graveyard " and "You Should Be Sad." In August, she celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut album by releasing her first-ever live album, BADLANDS (Live from Webster Hall).She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Halsey continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." In 2019, she won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards.Track Listing - MANICVol 1AshleyclementineGraveyardYou should be sadForever … (is a long time)Dominic's InterludeI HATE EVERBODY3amWithout MeFinally // beautiful strangerAlanis' Interludekilling boysSUGA's InterludeMoreStill Learning929Vol 2wipe your tearsi'm not madBe Kind (Marshmello & Halsey)Without Me (feat. Juice WRLD)Without Me (ILLENIUM Remix)Graveyard (Acoustic)You Should Be Sad (Acoustic)Alanis' Interlude (Stripped)Without Me (Stripped)Graveyard (Stripped)3am (Stripped)



