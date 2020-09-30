Carlos Vives Receives 6 Nominations For The Latin Grammy Awards





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Carlos Vives stood out for his commitment to keeping his origins alive through his songs and with 'Cumbiana,' he has managed to take his audience on a journey through the diversity of the most joyful music in the world. Today, his successful album 'Cumbiana' released under Sony Music Latin, receives 5 nominations and celebrates his 6th nomination for his collaboration with Kany García for "Búscame," for the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 8PM EST and will be broadcast live on Univision.The Colombian star, who has received a total of 12 Latin GRAMMY awards, is nominated in the categories for "Album of the Year" and "Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album" for Cumbiana, "Song of the Year" for " For Sale " alongside Alejandro Sanz and "Canción para Rubén" alongside Rubén Blades, "Best Long Form Music Video" for "El Mundo Perdido de Cumbiana" and "Best Tropical Song" for his collaboration with Kany Garcia on "Búscame.""I would like to thank the academy for recognizing Cumbiana. It's a region that has given us so much and today it needs us more than ever. Thank you to the music of the amphibian culture, and thank you to Alejandro Sanz and Rubén Blades for showing us so much love and joining this call. Congratulations to all the nominees and long live music," expressed Carlos Vives upon receiving his nominations.In May of this year, Vives launched his 14th studio album 'Cumbiana' where he takes the history of cumbia to the modern era. With this album, Vives returns to one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet: the region of cumbia and of the great rivers and swamps of Colombia. He discovers the amphibian origin of the most popular musical patterns in Colombia, such as vallenatos, cumbias and porros, those that left the world since immemorial time and returned in a more modern style, showing the power of diversity, but declaring like never before its American origin. In this album, Vives brings us ten modern songs built on their bases with amphibian patterns and in which the talent of great artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Rubén Blades, Jessie Reyez, Ziggy Marley and Elkin Robinson join the project. The album was chosen by Billboard as one of the 50 best albums that have been released in 2020.The first single off the album, " No Te Vayas " landed on the Top 10 of Billboard's Tropical Airplay chart. The vallenato-pop song, produced by Vives, Martin Velilla and Andrés Leal, reached the #1 spot on the radio charts of Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Panama, Honduras, Chile and the Dominican Republic, meanwhile the music video has surpassed more than 23 million views on YouTube.The second single of the album, " For Sale " alongside Alejandro Sanz, garnered more than 17 million views on Youtube and the hit became #1 on the radio in Colombia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Ecuador and Honduras. Carlos Vives is a multiple Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actor from Colombia. He is globally renowned for his command of traditional styles such as vallenato, porro, cumbia, and champeta, as well as pop, rock, and reggaeton. He has sold tens of millions of recordings and his videos regularly garner billions of views. He has been releasing singles and albums since 1986, starting with Por Fuera y Por Dentro (recorded while he was still a successful actor in telenovelas and films). Later outings, such as 1992's Clásicos de la Provincia, sold more than 1.2 million copies in Colombia alone. 2002's Déjame Entrar won the Grammy for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album, while 2015's Más + Corazón Profundo took home the award for Best Tropical Latin Album. Furthermore, Vives has won numerous Latin Grammys and been nominated more than 30 times; he has also won several Premios Nuestra Tierra industry prizes. He has duetted on videos with Sebastian Yatra ("Robarte un Beso") and Shakira (" La Bicicleta "), which have registered more than a billion views each and topped Latin Songs charts. In 2019, Vives was chosen by Billboard magazine as one of the Top Latin Artists of the 2010s (number 45 out of 100).



