Scarypoolparty Announces Livestream Sets At The Roxy (10.9) & Hotel Cafe (10.23) In Partnership With NOCAP

NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. NoCap gives fans globally a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues, including The Roxy (Los Angeles), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scarypoolparty continues his tour through Los Angeles' most iconic venues, announcing new livestream shows: The Roxy (Fri., Oct. 9) and Hotel Cafe (Fri., Oct. 23). In partnership with NoCap, the venue-based livestream service, these special shows are a show of support of LA's local music scene."Local venues are the lifeline to live music," says Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty. "It's massively important to support local venues cause not only does it bring community, but it brings us all together to enjoy our favorite bands."The full-band show at The Roxy will feature performances of his debut album 'Exit Form' and new EP 'Doom Hologram' in their entirety for the very first time. This exclusive performance will be paired with a track-by-track interview of 'Doom Hologram' with Scarypoolparty and Steve Baltin recorded at legendary Village Studios.The Hotel Cafe (10.15) show will feature a very special almost acoustic full band performance by Scarypoolparty. Filled with unparalleled musicality and intimacy, Scarypoolparty creates a "glowing and visceral connection with his listeners" (The Wild Honey Pie).Tickets for both these shows are available now. Prices vary between individual shows, bundled shows and exclusive merchandise sets. For more information, visit: Scarypoolparty.nocapshows.comOn Sunday (9.27), Scarypoolparty re-opened the Wiltern with the first live music sets since quarantine. His three sets were live streamed internationally, featuring more than 90-minutes of music (both full band and acoustic) as well as a floor-to-ceiling light display, bringing to life to life his "incredibly visual and cinematic work" (Forbes).Scarypoolparty — the 26-year-old Latinx "musical savant" (Ones to Watch) Alejandro Aranda — recently released Doom Hologram, a bold, altruistic escape into his creative genius. The eight-track collection offers a cinematic journey to new, uncertain depths through an angel trapped in another reality. His prodigious talent has been praised by NPR New Music Friday (9.28), Forbes, The Wild Honey Pie, Alternative Press, Billboard, American Songwriter, MTV, GRAMMY.com, Ones to Watch (to name a few) and set him as a regular on the festival circuit, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life is Beautiful and more.NoCap, the brainchild of Roxy Theater co-owner and musician Cisco Adler along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity. With its easy-to-use text-based ticketing technology and custom concert streaming solution, NoCap is providing a much-needed lifeline for artists, crews and venues suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic that will remain a viable outlet post pandemic while becoming the new general admission creating unlimited profit potential for a new live music model. NoCap gives fans globally a chance to experience live shows by top-tier talent in storied venues, including The Roxy (Los Angeles), Belly Up (Solana Beach, CA/Aspen, CO), SOhO (Santa Barbara), Sony Theatre (NYC) and even Drive-In Concert Venues across the country , from home or on the go with visually stunning concert-quality sound, creating unforgettable performances. For more info, visit nocapshows.com



