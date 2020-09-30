Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 30/09/2020

Asha Imuno Debuts 'Caviar' Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising rapper and producer Asha Imuno premieres his new video for "Caviar" featuring Gidi today. Directed by Lucas Chemotti, the video features the song's guest feature Gidi, as well as other members of the Raised by the Internet collective, album contributors and friends.

"Caviar" is the second single from Imuno's forthcoming debut album, Good News, due out October 15 on b4. The album takes the form of a fluid narrative, full of the highs and lows of growing up, with recordings from friends and family. A natural evolution from Imuno's 2019 self-released project Full Disclosure, in which he confronted his upbringing in Moreno Valley, vulnerability and fear.

"For a while, it was hard for me to express truth, especially living at home in a place where it was easier to make reckless decisions," explains Imuno. "Good News is about the world around me now, my new support system, paranoia and karma."






