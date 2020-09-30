



According to Bon Déjeuner!



According to Werley Nortreus, a Haitian leader, he believes the upcoming Government with the youth (La Jeunesse) should turn Cap-Haitien into the capital of Haiti instead because he believes Cap-Haitien is the only city that international



"I think the upcoming Government with the Youth (La Jeunesse) will turn Cap-Haitien into the capital of Haiti instead because that's the only city wanted by most people. Under the upcoming Government, Haiti will be open for business as the Youth already attracted the international to visit Haiti.", said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).



American rap star



The journalist can not give us more details about the objective of this meeting or what will be the subjects of debate between the two characters. After Naomi Osaka, who has come by surprise Monday for the filming of a Netflix documentary dedicated to her career, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A lot of major international superstars never visited Haiti before, some rarely visit Haiti, but since when the Haitians across the world want a better Government with the Youth (La Jeunesse) to lead Haiti for a better Haiti, a lot of major international Superstars are now visiting Haiti. To the international superstars who came to the Caribbean country, Haiti is home and they wish to live in Haiti, especially in Cap-Haitien, the second-largest city of Haiti.According to Bon Déjeuner! Radio and other local stations in Cap-Haitien, three-time major champion Naomi Osaka have arrived in Haiti on Monday, September 21, 2020, for a very surprise and discrete visit. The famous tennis player Osaka, 22, was accompanied by a few members of her family. After her arrival at Toussaint Louverture's airport, the tennis player of Japan has landed in Jacmel, the hometown of her Haitian father Léonard François. Osaka is also expected to visit the famous Citadelle Laferrière, in Milot (North), said an official from the Haitian Ministry of Sports said.According to Werley Nortreus, a Haitian leader, he believes the upcoming Government with the youth (La Jeunesse) should turn Cap-Haitien into the capital of Haiti instead because he believes Cap-Haitien is the only city that international Superstars choose to visit and wish to stay. According to studies, Cap-Haitien is the only destination for most people, including celebrities. So, to Werley Nortreus, Haiti will be open for business during the youth (La Jeunesse) terms as it already started."I think the upcoming Government with the Youth (La Jeunesse) will turn Cap-Haitien into the capital of Haiti instead because that's the only city wanted by most people. Under the upcoming Government, Haiti will be open for business as the Youth already attracted the international to visit Haiti.", said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).American rap star Kanye West landed in Cap-Haitien (Haiti) this Friday, September 25, to everyone's surprise. Another big surprise for Haiti this week. Rapper and billionaire Kanye West, 43, has landed at Cap-Haitien international airport on Friday morning. Le Nouvelliste's Gérard Maxineau shared the news on Facebook, first via a post, then in a live video showing West entering the diplomatic lounge.The journalist can not give us more details about the objective of this meeting or what will be the subjects of debate between the two characters. After Naomi Osaka, who has come by surprise Monday for the filming of a Netflix documentary dedicated to her career, Kanye West is the second international star to visit Haiti in less than a week.



