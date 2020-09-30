Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/09/2020

Canadian Singer/Songwriter Amanda Martinez To Debut New Video 'Estaba Cayendo'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amanda Martinez is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose music is an original blend of influences from her Mexican and South African roots.
For her new video Estaba Cayendo, off her latest album Libre, Amanda worked with CBJ dancers Adrián Ramírez Juárez and Akari Fujiwara, and Emmy winner for Outstanding Choreography, choreographer Debra Brown. Featured in the video are two musicians - Waleed Abdulhamid (on bass) who co-wrote the song with Amanda and Alexander Brown on trumpet.

Amanda met with Adrián and Akari through award winning choreographer Debra Brown who referenced CBJ as "Canada's best kept secret". Debra's previous work with CBJ includes The Home Show in which Debra worked with the dancers virtually to create a series of videos inside the tight confines of their homes, using the dancers' talents and generosity as the raw material of magic.
"the dancers just added a whole other level to my music..."

"Adrián Ramírez Juárez and Akari Fujiwara rehearsed for only two days before taking the creative process to the Scarborough Bluffs where the video for Estaba Cayendo was shot. Both dancers remarked on how different it was to create for video as opposed to a live show and agreed that it was a special experience that involved a different level of artistry to connect with their audience

Amanda's new album Libre launches digitally in the USA on October 30th and is already available in Canada. The Video will debut on Friday, October 2.






Most read news of the week
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
Rammstein 'Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)' Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Out December 4th
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Atlantic Records Welcomes Jeven To Its Roster
Chris Stapleton's "Cold" Out Today
Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eagerly Anticipated Fifth Studio Album Tickets To My Downfall
Check Out Official Music Video For Song "Dead Souls" Featuring Vocals By Wayne Static




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212350 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029351711273193 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how