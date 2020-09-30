Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 30/09/2020

Romy Makes Solo Debut With 'Lifetime'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Romy-Romy Madley-Croft of The xx-releases her debut solo single, "Lifetime." Produced with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni in London during lockdown, "Lifetime" is a song about the dream of being reunited with friends, family and the ones we love, capturing the euphoria of being together again and, in her own words, "being totally in the moment and celebrating it." Listen to the track at Top40-Charts.com and watch the premiere of the lyric video, created by designer Patrick Saville and animator Connor Campbell.

"Lifetime" combines Romy's love of yearning, emotional club music with timeless songwriting. Having co-written her band The xx's three acclaimed albums, she's also written songs for Mark Ronson, Jehnny Beth, benny blanco and Dua Lipa (including her Grammy-winning hit single "Electricity" with Ronson and Diplo's Silk City), among others.

At the same time as honing her craft as a songwriter, Romy has embraced a burgeoning DJ career. DJing since the age of 17 (when she got her first job playing records at a gay club in Soho), the last twelve months have seen her passion reignited, including appearances at Manchester's Homobloc, Turin's Club to Club and a closing set at this year's Pride Inside for Amnesty. She was also a key contributor to 2019's BBC Radio 1 Residency series.
In an intimate Instagram performance earlier this year, Romy hinted at more music to come inspired by club classics, Ibiza house and trance.






Most read news of the week
Hinayana Frontman Casey Hurd Discusses New EP "Death Of The Cosmic," Debut Album "Order Divine" And New Music
OneRepublic Releases "wild Life," Lead Single From Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds, Soundtrack Out October 16
UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond...James Bond'
Rammstein 'Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered)' Limited Anniversary Editions Of 1995 Debut Album Out December 4th
Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Highly Anticipated Carter V Deluxe Edition
Atlantic Records Welcomes Jeven To Its Roster
Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eagerly Anticipated Fifth Studio Album Tickets To My Downfall
Check Out Official Music Video For Song "Dead Souls" Featuring Vocals By Wayne Static
Canadian Songstress Blaise Moore Unveils "Best Next Ex" New Single Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198879 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029568672180176 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how