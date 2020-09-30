Aloe Blacc Holds On "Tight To Love"



In essence, no matter what Blacc sings about, his immaculate attention to the storylines and his distinctive vocals are the artistic essentials. So, hold on tight and listen up. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aloe Blacc has consistently made his presence known on Top40-Charts since his 2010 release, Good Things, whether as a solo performer or as a collaborator. With his appealing vocal demeanor, Blacc is extremely comfortable handling several genres. And occasionally, he can roll the artistry dice in making a song 'his own,' such as by flipping Michael Jackson's masterpiece " Billie Jean " into a thick bluesy stew.Yet when it comes down to his sweetest spot, Blacc excels in those anthemic tracks, including "The Man," "King is Born" and his breakthrough moment, " Wake Me Up " (teamed with Swedish DJ Avicii).His return extends an uplifting dose of gospel infused pop in "Hold on Tight."Guided by producer Jonas Jebergr, the intense bass drum and pulsating acoustic guitar set the foundation for Blacc's steady tenor and nicely layered choir arrangements. While "Hold on Tight" finds hope through the dark times, empathy is the utmost element in breaking through the darkest times: "Times of worry can/Get the best of us/And I understand/How you could lose your trust."In essence, no matter what Blacc sings about, his immaculate attention to the storylines and his distinctive vocals are the artistic essentials. So, hold on tight and listen up.



