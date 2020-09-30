Alicia Keys' New Album 'ALICIA' Tops US R&B Albums Chart





ALICIA is a star-studded album that features appearances from Jill Scott, Miguel, Tierra Whack, Diamond Platnumz, Snoh Aalegra, Sampha, and Khalid. It also includes several pre-album singles, from "Perfect Way to Die" to "Love Looks Better" to "Show Me Love." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since the release of ALICIA, Alicia Keys has pretty much been everywhere promoting the album, from COLORS with TDE heavyweight SiR to ABC's Good Morning America. The results of the global superstar's efforts scored her a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. Opening with 62,000 equivalent units in the first-week sales, ALICIA opened at No. 4, becoming the multi-awarded star's eighth project of her storied career to bow inside the top 10 region.Elsewhere, ALICIA debuts at the top of the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. It marks her second number one album on the chart, with her last album Here leading the pack in 2016.Keys will gain more popularity and see an increase in sales for ALICIA when she performs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14. She is on the list of early performers announced to take the stage at the Kelly Clarkson-hosted award ceremony.ALICIA is a star-studded album that features appearances from Jill Scott, Miguel, Tierra Whack, Diamond Platnumz, Snoh Aalegra, Sampha, and Khalid. It also includes several pre-album singles, from "Perfect Way to Die" to "Love Looks Better" to "Show Me Love."



